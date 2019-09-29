John Delaney resigns from the FAI

John Delaney has resigned from his position of Executive Vice President of the Football Association of Ireland.

The board of the FAI announced his departure on Sunday following talks between all parties.

The 51-year-old had been in post as chief executive for 14 years until a restructure was announced in March of this year.

A review had been launched into the financial dealings of the FAI after it was announced Mr Delaney had given the governing body a loan of €100,000 in April 2017.

He said it was designed to "aid a very short-term cash flow issue" and the FAI said the "bridging loan" was repaid in full to Mr Delaney two months later.

A statement on Sunday night read: "The Board of the Football Association of Ireland announces the resignation with immediate effect of Executive Vice President and former CEO John Delaney.

"This follows talks between the parties. The FAI will fulfil certain notice and pension obligations as agreed between the parties.

"Mr Delaney served as CEO of the FAI from 2005 to March of 2019 during which time the FAI became partners in the new Aviva Stadium.

"In 2017, he was elected to the UEFA Executive and in March of this year, he moved to a role of Executive Vice-President of the FAI."