Jordan McEneff brace leads the way as Derry City cruise past UCD

UCD 0 Derry City 4

Derry City remain top of the League of Ireland Premier Division after a dominant 4-0 win over UCD in Dublin.

Jordan McEneff scored twice to take his tally for the season to four goals in four games as the Candystripes cruised to their third win in a row.

In the absence of manager Ruaidhri Higgins, Alan Reynolds took charge of team matters and he opted for four changes from the team which started against Shamrock Rovers on Friday night.

McEneff returned to the starting line-up in place of Patrick McEleney, while there were first starts of the season for Ronan Boyce, Brandon Kavanagh and Cian Kavanagh as Ciaran Coll, Ollie O’Neill and Jamie McGonigle were named on the bench.

It took Derry just 15 minutes to make the breakthrough on a freezing night at the Belfield Bowl. Ryan Graydon collected the ball on the left and drove all the way into the UCD area only to see his shot saved by goalkeeper Lorcan Healy. The ball broke to McEneff, who took control before curling brilliantly beyond Healy and into the top corner.

UCD’s task became even more difficult when the Candystripes doubled their lead just four minutes before half-time.

The ball went from one end of the pitch to the other within seconds as Mark Connolly cleared out from defence, finding Brandon Kavanagh in midfield. He, in turn, played a delightful through ball for McEneff to race onto. Healy came out to the edge of his box to close down the angle for the midfielder, but McEneff nonchalantly placed the ball around him before sliding it into the net for this second of the game.

Ollie O’Neill scored his first goal for the Candystripes — © ©INPHO/Tom Maher

The second-half began with UCD threatening the City goal for the first time.

Sadou Diallo gave away a free-kick close to the right wing in the middle of the visitors’ half and that allowed Mark Dignam to cross the ball into a crowded area, where Dara Keane got his head on it, forcing Brian Maher into his first save of the game.

The Students were at last causing a threat but, in their eagerness to get back into the game, they almost conceded again.

Will Patching found Boyce tight on the right touchline and the full-back raced all the way into the area before producing a cross that found McEneff, whose header goalwards was blocked. The rebound fell to Cian Kavanagh, but he sent his shot over the bar with his last touch before being replaced by McGonigle.

Derry made sure of the points just past the hour mark when substitute O’Neill was gifted a goal by goalkeeper Healy, who failed to gather a simple ball, allowing the midfielder to roll the ball into an empty net for his first goal for his new club.

It only got worse for UCD as they conceded a fourth on 75 minutes.

Patching stood over a free-kick on the left side of the penalty area, and his effort hit off the back off defender Evan Osam before evading Healy as it crawled into the net for 4-0.

UCD: Healy, O’Brien, Dempsey, Keaney, Dignam, Keane, Barr, Nolan, Behan, Higgins, Norris (O’Connor 81).

DERRY:Maher, Boyle, Connolly (Coll 67), S McEleney, Doherty, Diallo, McEneff, Patching (E McLaughlin 77), Graydon (Ward 67), B Kavanagh (McGonigle 63), C Kavanagh (O’Neill 63’).

Referee:David Dunne.