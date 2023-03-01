Just Fontaine: French footballing legend who helped beat NI in 1958 World Cup has died

(FILE PHOTO) Just Fontaine, France's Top Scorer at 1958 World Cup Dies Aged 89 3rd January 1961: French footballer Just Fontaine examines an X-Ray of his fracture in a clinic in Paris after he injured himself during the Reims-Limoges match. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

(FILE PHOTO) Just Fontaine, France's Top Scorer at 1958 World Cup Dies Aged 89 2nd February 1967: Former French footballer, Just Fontaine, leaving the French Football Association after being named trainer of the French national team (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

Just Fontaine, the World Cup record holder that scored a brace against Northern Ireland in the 1958 tournament’s quarter-final, has passed away aged 89.

The Frenchman scored 13 goals in just six matches for his nation at the 1958 World Cup, where Les Bleus finished third.

Two of those goals came from a brace the legendary striker secured in a 4-0 quarter-final victory past Northern Ireland.

His death was announced by Paris St Germain, who he managed between 1973 and 1976, leading them to promotion back to Ligue 1 in 1974.

PSG described Fontaine as a "monument of French football".

Born in Morocco in 1933, he started out at USM Casablanca before joining Nice in 1953.

He moved on to Reims three years later and won three French league titles with the club between 1958 and 1962. He was also part of the Reims side which reached the 1959 European Cup final.

Fontaine scored a hat-trick against Paraguay in France's opening group game at the 1958 World Cup finals, two against Yugoslavia and one against Scotland.

He also grabbed two in France's 4-0 quarter-final win over Northern Ireland and drew them level in their semi-final against Brazil.

However, the eventual winners from South America - inspired by a 17-year-old Pele who hit a second-half hat-trick - ran out 5-2 winners.

Fontaine smashed four past West Germany in the third-place play-off match, which France won 6-3.

His 13 goals place him joint fourth in the all-time men's World Cup top scorer charts, alongside Argentina's Lionel Messi who needed five finals to reach that total.

France coach Didier Deschamps paid tribute to Fontaine in a statement released by the country's football federation.

"The death of Just Fontaine saddens me, as it will inevitably sadden all those who love football and our national team," Deschamps said.

"'Justo' is, and will remain, a legend of the team. The striker who, by scoring 13 goals during a final phase of the World Cup, set a record still unequalled.

"'Justo' was a man of great kindness, very respectful of the generations who succeeded him with Les Bleus.

"His attachment to the France team was strong and sincere. I extend my thoughts to his family, his loved ones and all our great elders today in pain."