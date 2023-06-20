Kalvin Phillips determined to stay and fight for spot at Manchester City

Kalvin Phillips struggled to make an impact during his first season at Manchester City. (Adam Davy/PA)

Kalvin Phillips insists he wants to stay at Manchester City as he aims to become the latest player to find his feet after a tricky first season at the Eithad Stadium.

The England international moved across the Pennines from Leeds last summer but has seen his game time restricted by a combination of injury and selection decision.

Phillips, 27, started just two Premier League games as City swept aside all opposition to win a historic treble.

He ended the season by scoring his first England goal in Monday’s 7-0 thrashing of North Macedonia in a Euro 2024 qualifier at Old Trafford and goes into the summer with no plans to leave City.

“To be honest I was injured before I even went to City, so that is one of the main reasons why I was injured so much,” he said.

“City have been amazing to help me get back to full fitness and I eventually played a few more games for City and England, so credit to the medical staff at City for helping me.

“My intention is to stay there. We have just won the treble, so there is no reason for me to leave, other than if I am not playing I will obviously have to think about it.

“I cannot give it 12 months and say, ‘I am not playing so I am going to leave’. I came to Manchester City to win trophies and we won the trophies, but I didn’t play as much as I wanted to do.

“With England I played a little bit, but was ruled out through injuries as well. It is just nice to be back fit. I have nothing to worry about now. Everything is fine with my body. I will continue to work hard next season and hopefully do well when I go back to City.”

Phillips revealed he spoken to the likes of Nathan Ake and England colleague Jack Grealish, the pair having also needed time to settle in to the way Pep Guardiola asks his City side to play.

Kalvin Phillips on stage during the treble parade in Manchester (Will Matthews/PA)

Asked if he was telling himself he is not the only new arrival to need time, the midfielder replied: “I’d like to think so, to be honest. I just know how difficult it is to understand the way Pep wants to play and how quickly you need to adapt to play in his system.

“I am on the brink of almost getting it. Obviously there is a little bit of work in pre-season and hopefully be all right.

“As you have seen with many players at City, it can take quite a while to cement yourself into the team. Hopefully I will enjoy my off-season and then work hard when I get back.”

“I spoke to quite a few of the players about it. Nathan Ake being one, Jack, they all said the same, they all said the first 12 months were the hardest of their City careers but after that, it doesn’t become easy, but easier.

“I’m just going to go away for the off-season and enjoy myself with my family and girlfriend and friends and then come back fighting.

“I will definitely speak to Pep. I don’t know whether it will be in the summer because everyone enjoys their downtime and everyone wants their space away from football, so I’ll probably leave it until I go back for pre-season but I’ll just speak to him and have a good conversation.”