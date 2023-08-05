KuPS win is better than anything I achieved as a player, says Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins

Derry City’s game against UCD has been rescheduled in the wake of their Europa Conference League success in Finland, a triumph that Ruaidhrí Higgins believes tops anything that he achieved as a player.

Still only in his second full season of senior management, Higgins has written himself into the Candystripes archives, becoming only the second boss in the club’s history to progress beyond two rounds in Europe in a single season, following in the footsteps of Stephen Kenny back in 2006.

Derry will now travel to Kazakhstan to face Tobol Kostanay, who sit in sixth-place in the country’s Premier League, with a place in the Europa Conference League within the realms of possibility now.

Tomorrow’s scheduled game against UCD has been moved to September 6.

And City will play their next ‘home’ European tie at Dublin’s Tallaght Stadium, as the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium does not meet UEFA criteria for this stage of the Europa Conference League.

Victories over HB Tórshavn of the Faroe Islands and Finnish outfit KuPS have put City in this extraordinary position, and Higgins is savouring every moment.

“It’s amazing,” he beamed. “It makes all the tough times really worthwhile, and there have been a few this season, there’s no doubt about that.

“It’s brilliant for our supporters, for our chairman, who has put big investment into the football club, our board of directors, the players, staff; it’s about unity in our football club and it was a special night.”

Goals from Cian Kavanagh, Sadou Diallo and Michael Duffy saw City edge out KuPS in an amazing game, which ended 3-3 on the night and 5-4 on aggregate in Derry’s favour.

For Higgins, there is no question that the better team progressed.

“I think we had the better chances,” he reflected.

“I think if you look at it over the course of 180 minutes, we definitely had the more clear-cut chances and we looked extremely threatening any time we went forward. It’s amazing to win two rounds of Europe in the one season for the first time in 17 years.

“People have had cheap shots at us at times, but the resilience of the players has been unquestionable. We have had a lot of adversity at times this season, but we are now in a good place.”

The City players were given a hero’s welcome when they returned to City of Derry Airport in the early hours of Friday morning, showing just how special this European run is to the people of the city.

“Managing Derry City Football Club, for me, is one of the biggest jobs in the country without a shadow of a doubt,” Higgins added. “It’s a pressure job, but it’s a real privilege as well.

“You can make so many people happy and it’s a special football club, and to lead that, it probably tops anything that I have done as a player.”