Kyle Lafferty: What I said was wrong but  I get abused every single day of my life

Former Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty is looking forward to a new step back in Scotland with seventh-tier outfit Johnstone Burgh

Kyle Lafferty admits he regrets using sectarian language that saw him hit with a 10-game ban while at Kilmarnock, adding that he has to live with abuse every day of his life.

The former Northern Ireland striker was given the heavy suspension by the Scottish FA following the emergence of video footage of him making an abusive slur towards a Celtic fan after being pranked in a nightclub back in September.

Lafferty was immediately axed from the international squad and punished by Rugby Park chiefs after the clip went viral.

The 35-year-old has apologised for his behaviour and reiterated his remorse after joining Scottish seventh-tier side Johnstone Burgh.

“Obviously I regret what I said,” admitted Lafferty, who was unable to sparkle during his short spell at Linfield. “I shouldn’t have said it. I had one or two drinks in me, and someone tried to take the mickey out of me, but I obviously reacted in the wrong way. But I think everyone has to realise that I get that every single day in my life.

"I get stuff said about my kids and my family. It’s no excuse for what I said, but the bigger picture is I get abused every single day of my life.

“If I nip round the corner for a pint of milk or a newspaper, someone will try and wind me up. I’d usually just laugh at them. One incident I reacted and it’s the headline throughout most of the UK. It’s one of those things that I have to get on with. I’ve come out and apologised and we move on.

“I did hold my hands up, but I have to give massive credit to Kilmarnock in the way they handled it. They stepped in straight away, punished me for doing it and stuck by me, which was massive for me. The manager Derek (McInnes) was brilliant towards me, the owners of Kilmarnock all stood by me which was massive for me and my family.

“But as I said, there’s no excuses for what I did, but I just move on now and let my football do the talking.”

The former Rangers and Hearts forward said there was strong interest in him before he penned a two-year deal with Johnstone Burgh.

“I was given offers in the Championship, League One and League Two in England, but I’ve been away from home, away from my kids and my wife for a massive part of their lives,” continued the Fermanagh man.

“I think I had to stop being selfish and be at home where they want me to be, to drop them (my kids) off with the school run and stuff like that, so I think I owe it to them to be based in Scotland again and obviously watch them grow up.

“I’m going to be 36 in September, I’ve signed here for two years, I’m going to see out my contract here so once those two years come and obviously if I feel good and the club wants to keep me longer, then I’ll be happy to.

“But if an offer comes along and the club wants to look at it, then obviously it’s up to them, but I’ll be happy here.

“I saw Graham Dorrans, who I’m really close to, sign here and I spoke to him at length about it. There’s a project here that I’m really excited about and I’m glad to be involved in. I’m here for two years and I’ll be happy.

“As everyone knows, I’m a Rangers fan, but Kilmarnock will be a team that I look out for as well.

“I’ve got a massive space for them in my heart and I wish them all the best.”