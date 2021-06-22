Late Boyce strike rescues point for Candystripes

Derry City 1 Sligo Rovers 1

The visitors looked to be on their way to all three points when Jordan Gibson gave them the lead early in the second half, but it wasn’t to be thanks to yet another battling display from Ruaidhri Higgins’ players.

Chances were few and far between but Derry created their first opportunity just 10 minutes before the break but David Parkhouse’s effort flew just over Ed McGinty’s crossbar.

A cagey first half almost ended in a Sligo goal as a nervy clearance by Jack Malone put his team in trouble but Johnny Kenny’s piledriver was pushed behind by Nathan Gartside.

The goal the game needed came on 55 minutes and it was much too easy for Sligo as a ball right through the middle of the pitch was flicked on by Mark Byrne to send Gibson through and the midfielder finished.

Rovers should have ended the game on 75 minutes when Greg Bolger’s pass allowed Kenny to lob Gartside but he got his angles wrong and the shot drifted wide.

Derry refused to give up and they got their rewards five minutes from time when William Fitzgerald’s cross came all the way to Boyce, whose shot took a huge deflection off Shane Blaney to take it beyond McGinty.

The hosts could then have won it late on but the keeper kept out Will Patching’s dipping volley.

DERRY: Gartside, Lafferty, Toal (Lupano, 46 mins), McJannett, Boyce, Harkin, Malone, Patching, Fitzgerald, Akintunde, Parkhouse (Walsh, 63 mins (Ferry, 80 mins)).

SLIGO: McGinty, Banks, Bolger, Gibson, Morahan, De Vries (Figueira, 77 mins), Byrne (Parkes, 77 mins), Blaney, Donelon, Mahon, Kenny (Cawley, 77 mins).

REFEREE: Derek Tomney.