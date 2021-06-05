Legendary NI goalkeeper Gregg ‘would be humbled’ after becoming latest inductee to Hall of Fame

Harry Gregg’s wife Carolyn believes the legendary Northern Ireland goalkeeper would have been humbled by the news he will be inducted into the Ardtalla Wealth Management Dr Malcolm Brodie Hall of Fame.

Gregg, who sadly passed away last year at the age of 87, becomes the latest Northern Ireland great to be added to the list alongside the likes of George Best, Pat Jennings and David Healy as this year’s nominee at the NI Football Awards.

A phenomenal shot-stopper, the Coleraine man most famously played 247 times for Manchester United in nine seasons between 1957 and 1967 under Sir Matt Busby.

He also shone on the international stage, producing some miraculous performances for Northern Ireland, and he was named Fifa’s Best Goalkeeper at the 1958 World Cup after helping his country to the quarter-finals in Sweden.

But he was also known for his exploits off the pitch, most notably how he ran back into the wreckage to rescue survivors during the Munich Air Disaster, dragging team-mates Jackie Blanchflower and Denis Viollet from the burning plane, along with manager Busby and Vera Lukić, the pregnant wife of a Yugoslav diplomat, and her two-year-old daughter, Vesna.

After his playing career, Gregg had a brief managerial stint before returning to the north coast to help promote the development of youth players in Northern Ireland, which continued until his death last February.

“I’m very humbled that the NI Football Awards have done this. If he was here, he would simply say, ‘Thank you’,” said Gregg’s wife Carolyn.

“He would be very humble too. He always was. I and my family have been touched by the response from people, from the attendance at the funeral to receiving this award.

“It has been very hard but I think somehow the support I’ve had from everybody, from Manchester United to people on the streets and in the shops, has helped me come to terms with Harry’s passing.

“Harry was always very proud of being from Coleraine, from Northern Ireland. He would always refer to himself as Henry Gregg, Windsor Avenue, Coleraine.”