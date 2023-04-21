Lifelong Derry City fan Paddy McLaughlin was lured by the potential of his boyhood club

Airtricity Premier League

Paddy McLaughlin admits the possibility of being part of something special at his hometown club was one of the key reasons for leaving Cliftonville and returning to Derry City.

The 43-year-old surprised many when he resigned as Reds manager after four seasons in charge, with his return to the Brandywell one of the worst kept secrets in football.

He was finally unveiled as Ruaidhri Higgins’ new number two yesterday and was straight onto the bus with his new team for the long journey to Cork ahead of tonight’s game at Turner’s Cross.

“The magnitude of how big Derry City is and how big they are going to be is frightening,” he said.

“I was brought up a Derry City fan and was fortunate enough to play for them but when you get close to actually see what’s happening, it’s unreal.

“There are massive things on the horizon for them and to get the opportunity to be part of that, and hopefully add to that along with Ruaidhrí and all the staff, is exciting.

“Everyone is on board and everyone is pulling their weight and everyone knows how difficult it’s going to be to become the top side in the division, but the opportunity is there and that’s the big thing for me.

“The ambition and the opportunity that they have to become the top side in the League was another reason why I couldn’t get started.”

McLaughlin started in management with Institute in 2017 and led them to the Championship title before moving to Solitude, where he was again successful, winning the League Cup last season and just missing out on the Premiership title to Linfield.

He has built Cliftonville into a team of real contenders, but he feels the time was right to bring that chapter of his life to a close.

“It was a big decision and it was a tough decision, but it was also an easy decision to make in the same breath,” he explained.

“It was tough leaving Cliftonville, because they were good to me for the last four-and-a-half years, the supporters up there were fantastic.

“I was really close to the players and what they did for me on the pitch and in every session over the last couple of years was great and it was hard for me to tell them on Monday night that I was leaving and I was no longer their manager.

“That was the difficult part of it and once that was done, the easy part then was accepting the offer that Ruaidhrí had made for me.

“I was grateful for that offer, I’m sure he was spoiled for choice on who he could have brought in, so for him to make me an offer, I was delighted to have accepted the position.”

One of McLaughlin’s first tasks will be to help Derry get back to winning ways after a tough spell of late.

The Candystripes have won just one of their last six League games and they trail Premier Division leaders Bohemians by five points as a result.

“I met up with the players and saw them at training and you can just see the class and the talent oozing out of each and every one of the players,” he added.

“I’m looking forward to getting into and I’m looking forward to Friday night’s game at Cork City,

“It’s my home town club, but the ambition that they had as a club was something that I also have in my own mind as well and you want to be a part of something successful, you want to be challenging for leagues and cups on a regular basis and we feel as if we’ve got the tools in place to achieve that.”

Tonight (7.45pm): Cork City vDerry City; Drogheda United v Bohemians; Shelbourne v Dundalk; St Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers.