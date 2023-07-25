Linfield stay on winning trail as Northern Ireland Under-16s take total spoils once again

Northern Ireland's Bernie Ferreira dribbles away from her Northeast Rush counterparts

Anastasija Stanyte celebrates finding the net for Northern Ireland's Under-16s against Northeast Rush

American side Surf Select and Linfield both kept their 100 per cent records intact in the Junior section of the Girls’ 2023 SuperCupNI.

Surf Select defeated fellow Americans USSSA 4-0 in Monkstown, with Jenna Adams netting a brace and Mallory David and Cam Bromage converting the other goals.

Linfield secured their second three points of the tournament with a comprehensive win over Ballyclare Comrades at Mossley Park to leave them well in contention for a place in the Final.

In the last of the Junior games, FC America fought back to draw 2-2 with Crusaders, picking a valuable point in the process.

Jodie Roche stole the show for FC America with a goal either side of half-time.

The Shore Road outfit will be hoping for a better result in an all-Northern Irish affair today against Ballyclare Comrades at Mossley.

Table-toppers Surf Select and Linfield play FC America and USSSA respectively.

Meanwhile, in the Premier section, Surf Select kept up their unbeatean start to the tournament as they picked up another impressive three points against Shamrock Rovers.

Carsyn Gildehaus continued her fine goalscoring form with another goal in the American team’s victory at Rathcoole.

Further finishes from Leila Jafari and Sabina Kaba helped Surf Select to a 3-1 victory against their Irish opponents.

Northern Ireland also picked up their second win in as many days with a 3-1 triumph over Northeast Rush.

Anastasija Stanyte was at the double for the hosts at Monkstown, while Brenna Burns scored an unfortunate own goal during proceedings as Northern Ireland ran out as winners.

In the final Girls’ Premier section game, Republic of Ireland side Shelbourne bounced back from an opening day defeat against Surf Select to defeat Scottish giants Rangers.

Goals from Aoife Sheridan, Katie Ray and Rebecca Devereux secured a much-needed three points for the Dublin institution.