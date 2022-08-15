Lisburn Rangers manager Phil McDonagh hails his comeback kings as Rosemount are stunned in Irish Cup

Lisburn Rangers 3 Rosemount 2

Phil McDonagh reckons there’s no shortage of guts in the ranks of Lisburn Rangers after his side’s gritty 3-2 fightback win over Rosemount in the Irish Cup on Saturday.

The Stanley Park men found themselves 2-0 down at the break, but second half goals from summer recruits Adam McCallum and Torin Kerr either side of Chris Doherty’s strike turned the tie on its head to send the hosts through to the next round.

Former Distillery schemer McDonagh believes his side have endured some rotten luck already this early in the season, with key players getting injured and big decisions going against them in the first three games of the new campaign.

But he says he can only stand back and admire how his team have taken it on the chin, stubbornly refusing to let it get to them, with Saturday’s turnaround against 1A new boys Rosemount a case in point.

“It was an excellent win for us, Rosemount are a very good footballing side and they try to play good football,” said the Gers chief.

“It was a fantastic comeback by us, we showed great character, so it was pleasing.

“I said to the players, even last season, the amount of times we were behind and came back, that that is definitely a quality we have in the side, that never-say-die attitude.

“It was a big result for us, obviously we lost on Tuesday night to Foundry so to lose two on the bounce, that can affect the confidence, so yes it was a big, big win.

“And especially because we have a lot of players unavailable, we’ve been very unlucky, we had a really good pre-season and then we were unfortunate to pick up a few injuries.”

McDonagh’s certainly managed to steady the ship at Lisburn Rangers, who had been in steady decline there for years, ever since their relegation from the Premier Division back in 2018.

Last year, McDonagh’s first, after two bottom three finishes, they finished comfortably in mid-table, having spent large chunks of the season in the top six.

Making that next progression, however, from being merely competitive to actually challenging, is one of the trickiest in football.

Despite bringing in new blood over the close season, McDonagh reckons they still need some more bodies around the place, but he remains hopeful his team can keep making headway in 1A, with a trip to Mossley next up tomorrow night.

"We’re by no means the finished article, and I put that message across to the committee the other night,” explained McDonagh.

“When I came in at the last minute just before the season started last year, the committee said they’d be happy with third from bottom, just to stay in the league, and we finished seventh.

“For a while there we looked like we had a chance of getting promoted, but you have to be realistic, it takes a while to build a team.

“So in my eyes, we’ve definitely improved, but we need to add players, we just don’t have the strength in depth.

“But you need luck too, we’ve had injuries and to be honest, some of the refereeing decisions have totally went against us.

“Against Foundry the other night, we were 1-0 up, scored another good goal and it was given for offside when it was never.

“And even yesterday, the referee gave them a penalty and speaking to their coaching staff, they said it was never a penalty, so that could have hurt us but that’s also pleasing, that we’re not getting much luck with decisions but we’re still digging in and getting the win.

“It’s going to be a hard league, with the two teams that came up very strong as well as the ones that came down.

“The way I look at it, if you finish higher than last year, that’s an improvement, and I would like to get into the top six, or better.”

