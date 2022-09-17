Loyalist graffiti daubed on Shamrock Rovers’ stadium in response to chant over Queen's death

Slogans saying 'God bless our Queen', 'UVF' and 'Linfield FC' were spray-painted on the wall of the stadium's East Stand.

Tallaght Stadium has been daubed with loyalist graffiti in response to a chant sang by Shamrock Rovers fans on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's death at the venue last week.

Slogans saying 'God bless our Queen', 'UVF' and 'Linfield FC' were spray-painted on the wall of the stadium's East Stand.

The message appears to be in response to Shamrock Rovers fans chanting at last Thursday's Europa Conference League match against Swedish side Djurgardens, which captured a section of the Rovers support singing a song about the Queen's death.

Shamrock Rovers have since condemned the chanting.

On Wednesday night in Warsaw, Poland, a section of Celtic fans displayed a banner reading 'F*** the crown' before their Champions League match against Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk.

Meanwhile, at Ibrox Park on the same night, Rangers - Celtic's biggest rivals - produced a massive display in tribute to the late monarch, but the club could be in hot water with European football governing body UEFA over an unsanctioned pre-match rendition of 'God save the Queen' by Rangers' players and fans.