Lurgan author Rob Parker scores a hit with family football book Europe At Your Feet

Lurgan man's cartoon collection rhymes off fun facts on Euro goals

Back of the net: Rob Parker, who runs the Voz Media copywriting agency, has written Europe At Your Feet

When footballers find themselves going into the book it is usually not a thing to celebrate. But many of Europe's finest now find themselves in a different sort of book - and for all the right reasons.

A new children's cartoon collection from a Northern Ireland football fan is already featuring on Amazon's list of top new releases.

Rob Parker (34), from Kilmore near Lurgan, has penned Europe At Your Feet, which recreates memorable European Championship finals goals for young football fans and their parents.

It is the second book from the Co Armagh man, having already been successful in 2018 with a cartoon-style look at some of the most memorable goals from World Cups.

This time he is celebrating the greatest goals ever scored at the Euros.

His book features star players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Gascoigne and Marco van Basten, who have all made their mark at the top level of the European game.

Rob explained how the idea came about.

He added: "I was sitting watching the World Cup in 2018 with identical twin daughters on my knee and the idea came to me that I might be able to give football loving parents a great way to enjoy all the loves of their lives at the same time."

Each goal he has chosen is brought to life in rhyming commentary.

"The book is a fun way for kids to bond with their parents over a shared love of football, while also learning to enjoy reading and poetry," said Rob.

"It was also a great excuse to research all the goals by watching hours of football videos. Aside from that, I'm a Newcastle United fan, so I had to do something to see some quality goals.

"It's not easy selecting what's going to make it into the book.

"Even drawing up the shortlist is hard, but I've tried to get a broad spread of goals which have become iconic for their beauty, the celebration and their importance. I'm sure I've left out many fan favourites."

With his first book World at Your Feet a winner with families in the UK, the USA, Canada and Australia, Rob is now banking on the continuing popularity of football to create a buzz for his second. But he did admit that family and friends have raised one notable omission from his new publication.

"There were quite a few lobbying for a certain Gareth McAuley goal to be included," he said.

"As momentous as McAuley's goal against Ukraine was (in a 2-0 win at Euro 2016), I had to take each goal on its merits and try to remain objective.

"I think about goals that would work in rhyme and be visually different from the norm. So while it was a huge goal, I had to look at it quite dispassionately as a back-post header from a set-piece and realise it didn't fit the bill on this occasion.

"Maybe a picture book focusing on Northern Ireland's greatest goals will be next. I'll have to have a word with the Irish FA."

Rob said it is important to get children involved in reading as young as possible.

He added: "So many love football, so what better way to try to get a book into their hands, or get parents reading to them in bed at night?"

Europe At Your Feet is available from Amazon or www.worldatyourfeet.co where Belfast Telegraph readers can use the discount code BELTEL to get 10% off