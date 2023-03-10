Madrid eye sensational Haaland bid

Real Madrid are considering an audacious move for Erling Haaland (below) this summer, as part of a plan that would see their squad brought into a new generation with Jude Bellingham.

The European champions consider themselves favourites for the English midfielder after a series of meetings with those close to him – including in London – but are also looking to the future after Karim Benzema as they need a new top-level striker.

While Kylian Mbappe had been considered their long-term star, his decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain last summer has set some tension between the parties, and Florentino Perez is interested in looking elsewhere ahead of a summer of change at the Bernabeu.

It is anticipated that Carlo Ancelotti could leave and the transition could be completed with a major attacking signing to go with Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. Perez wanted to bring in both Mbappe and Haaland, but the Madrid President is now intrigued by the idea of testing Manchester City’s resolve as regards the Norwegian.