Man City youngster Rico Lewis left out of England Under-21s squad for Euro 2023

Rico Lewis was left out of the England Under-21s squad for the forthcoming Euro 2023 campaign (Nick Potts/PA)

Rico Lewis is a surprise omission from the England Under-21s squad for their Euro 2023 campaign this summer.

Lee Carsley’s Young Lions head to Romania and Georgia hoping for a first European Championship success since 1984, but they will be without the young City star after he was not included in the 23-man squad.

Lewis, just 18, played 23 times for City during their treble-winning season.

Folarin Balogun is a notable absentee following his recent decision to represent the United States.

Head coach Carsley had been hopeful that Balogun would decide on his future after this summer’s tournament, but the 21-year-old informed the Football Association of his choice to play for the US last month.

His absence means Cameron Archer is the only out-and-out striker in the squad, with Rhian Brewster injured.

Folarin Balogun would have been selected but for his decision to represent the United States (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tottenham right-back Djed Spence, City forward James McAtee, who is injured, and Club Brugge goalkeeper Joe Bursik also missed out.

But there is a plethora of Premier League experience in there, with the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Emile Smith Rowe, Oliver Skipp, Anthony Gordon, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott among the 23-man squad gunning for glory.

England begin their campaign against the Czech Republic in Georgia on June 22.