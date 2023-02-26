Man United fans hopeful club is on path back to glory following Carabao Cup win

Manchester United fans in Northern Ireland are celebrating the club lifting its first trophy in six years following victory over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley.

The founder of the world’s second biggest Manchester United supporters’ club, John White, is cautiously optimistic that the Erik ten Hag’s side has “got their mojo back” following Sunday’s two-nil win.”

“It’s a bit of a relief in many ways,” said the Carryduff MUSC branch secretary and founder.

“I know many Man United fans frowned upon this cup campaign as the least important but it could be a major stepping stone for us.

"I’m really impressed with how ten Hag got the players to manage the game and how they defended it in the second half.”

Read more Erik ten Hag era officially begins as Manchester United claim first silverware under new boss with Carabao Cup glory

Two goals tucked away inside six minutes during the first half demonstrated Man United's superiority and set them up for their first success under their new Dutch manager who is making the most of his first season in charge.

It’s the first time Man United has tasted success since 2017 when the club won the Europa League under Jose Mourinho.

The result means the Magpies’ 54 year wait for silverware continues, but Man United fans are glad their drought is over.

Mr White is impressed with the new boss who he said has brought back spirit and removed ego from the changing rooms.

"Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes lifted the trophy together and that reminded me of Steve Bruce and Bryan Robson lifting the Premier League trophy in 1993,” he said.

"That was the start of a major path to glory.

"Now I’m not saying anything else is guaranteed, but I am cautiously optimistic and I like what I see from our new manager who is proving to be a real chess player.”

Mr White – whose supporters’ club is more than three decades old and has more than 1,000 members – believes the arrival of serial trophy winners such as Casemiro have helped to make the Old Trafford outfit a serious proposition again.

"Other clubs are beginning to fear Manchester United again – and that’s a good thing,” he added.

Meanwhile, Eamonn Holmes was among those celebrating in the stadium on Sunday evening and was no doubt relieved his son Jack got what he wanted for his milestone birthday.

“At Wembley for Caraboa Cup final with number one son [Declan],” he told followers on Instagram before the big game.

"Number 3 son here too on his 21st birthday – let’s hope he gets the present we all want.”

Casemiro did his part to deliver when he broke the deadlock after 33 minutes by heading home Luke Shaw's free-kick.

His side doubled their advantage after Sven Botman deflected a shot by Marcus Rashford which got by Newcastle keeper Loris Karius, who was deputising for the suspended Nick Pope.

However, Arsenal fan Piers Morgan mocked the rival club and fans following their emotional response to lifting the trophy.

“Can’t believe I’m watching a @ManUtd manager & players dancing with joy after winning the Carabao Cup,” he tweeted.

"So embarrassing.”

It was also a big day for Celtic fans after Kyogo Furuhashi ensured they retained the Scottish League Cup.

Japanese striker’s double sealed a 2-1 victory over Rangers in a thrilling final at Hampden Park which keeps the Hoops on course for a domestic treble.

Celtic have now won the trophy seven times in the last nine seasons, while their Old Firm rivals have failed to clinch it since 2011.