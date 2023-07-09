Manager John McGrady excited by chance to make new history with Cliftonville in All-Ireland final

All-Island Cup Cliftonville Ladies 1 Cork City Women 0

Cliftonville's Katie Markey is stopped in her tracks by Cork City's Jesse Mendez and Lauren Walsh

Cliftonville Ladies are toasting another piece of history, with the hope of achieving even more, after booking their place in the Final of the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup.

A year after winning their first Irish League title, the Reds are now just one step away from taking their success to another level by becoming all-Ireland champions.

A goal after only 12 minutes from the head of Caitlin McGuinness was enough to give them a 1-0 victory over Cork City and secure the Reds’ passage into the decider with Galway United.

“Cliftonville is the oldest club in Ireland and we’re in the first Final of this competition, so it’s another bit of history,” said manager John McGrady.

“There is a bit of prestige about it too for those reasons.”

Danielle Maxwell lopped in a corner from the left and McGuinness rose highest inside the six yard box to head home and give Cliftonville a dream start

Going ahead early was a major confidence boost for the Solitude girls, whose prowess in playing with a lead has been proven this season as they are yet to lose after going in front.

“It was quite relaxing for the players to get that early goal and it helped us build in the rest of the game. We controlled and enjoyed the game,” said McGrady.

“There were spells when they had the ball — they are a really good young side with some really exciting young players — but we were able to gain control early and then get our foot on the ball and be able to move it a bit.”

The only slight negative — if such a thing were possible after reaching the decider — is that they didn’t force home their advantage and score more goals to make their path smoother.

Marissa Callaghan brought a superb low save from goalkeeper Abby McCarthy with a right-foot shot from 10 yards out just a couple of minutes into the second-half with probably their best chance.

The midfield trio of Callaghan, Vicky Carleton and Louise McDaniel were creative throughout and had 16-year-old Katie Markey found the target with a first-half effort or had Abbie Magee, Danielle Maxwell or McGuinness managed to take second-half opportunities, it would have meant a less nervy finish when Cork went for broke in the final throes.

Throughout the game, Cork has struggled to muster up a way of penetrating the backline of Magee, Kelsie Burrows, Fi Morgan and Hannah Doherty and, on the few occasions they did, goalkeeper Rachel Norney — who will now join up with the Northern Ireland squad after receiving a first senior call up — couldn’t be beaten.

Her early save from Eva Mangan probably the most significant as a goal at that stage of the contest could have turned the game in a very different way.

“We obviously wanted the game to end as they were throwing more forward and we were trying to manage that. It was just a bit of game management and we felt it was deserved in the end,” said McGrady.

“We probably should have scored more than we did.”

Cliftonville’s progress to the Final means a headache for the tournament organisers, who must now work on an alternative date for the decider with next Saturday’s original date now off the table due to Northern Ireland call-ups.