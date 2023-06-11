Manchester City’s Champions League celebrations in pictures
By PA Sport Staff
Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win the Champions League and complete the treble at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.
Rodri scored the second-half winner for Pep Guardiola’s side to add to their success in the Premier League and FA Cup.
Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best images from the celebrations in Turkey and at home.
Treble winners
Sealed with a kiss
All smiles
Party time for Haaland
Family affair
Safe hands
The boss
The fans
Morning after the night before