Manchester United fans from Northern Ireland travelling across five countries in long-awaited Old Trafford return

Carryduff MUSC return to Old Trafford this weekend for the first time since March 2020

A group of die-hard Manchester United fans are going the extra mile – almost 600 of them – to see their team in action after a 17-month wait.

Northern Ireland’s largest Man Utd supporters’ club will travel a total of 573 miles over five different countries to watch the Red Devils’ clash with Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

Carryduff MUSC’s last visit to Old Trafford was back in March 2020 when United beat derby rivals Manchester City 2-0 before the Covid-19 lockdown.

All their effort to get back seeing their heroes in action this weekend is simply for the love of the club.

Travelling by coach, the 45 supporters made their way to Dublin from Belfast on Friday before getting a three-hour ferry across to Holyhead in Wales.

Another two-hour coach trip to Manchester is a road well worn for Carryduff MUSC as they usually return home via the same route.

However, due to Covid-related red tape when entering the Republic of Ireland from the UK, the club will instead drive 228 miles from Manchester to Cairnryan to get the ferry from Scotland and back to Belfast tomorrow.

Secretary of Carryduff MUSC, John White (58), said those travelling can’t wait to get over to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side begin their bid to lift the Premier League trophy for the first time since 2013.

After a 4am start on Friday morning, Carryduff MUSC, which is a cross-community, family-orientated club, won’t be home until midnight on Sunday.

The trip is complicated by Covid guidelines. Currently, passengers from GB without proof of full vaccination require evidence of a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to arrival in Ireland and have to quarantine at home for 14 days, reduced to five days with a negative PCR test.

“The reason we’re heading to Cairnryan is because there’s no PCR required going out of Ireland into the UK but if we want to come back that route, which we always do, it is more difficult with the Covid guidelines,” Mr White explained.

“We won’t be back into Belfast until 10 o’clock on Sunday night.

“We’re leaving Carryduff on Friday at 4am and we’re getting home on Sunday night at midnight. It’s a hell of a journey.

“It’s going to have to be like that for every single game until the rules change.

“We’re going to the Liverpool game on Sunday, October 24, and Man City on November 6, as well.”

After signing England international Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and former Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane over the summer, Mr White said the children going to Old Trafford this weekend have been counting down the days to see them wear the famous red shirt.

“The kids can’t wait,” he said. “They keep saying ‘two more sleeps to go’ and ‘one more sleep to go’.

“You would never hear these things in the 30 years I’ve been going because the kids are saying, ‘Daddy do you have to get double jabbed’?

“It’s a good game to start with the War of the Roses against Leeds.”

Outlining their plans for the trip, Mr White said they decided to travel to Manchester a day earlier because kick-off is at 12.30pm, due to TV coverage.

“We’re going to go straight to Old Trafford at three o’clock on Friday and we’ll give everyone two hours in the megastore because there’s all sorts of new kits out at the minute,” he continued.

“The kids will want the new kits and a few of the boys can have a pint whilst they're all doing their shopping.

“We’ll head to Old Trafford at 10.30am from the hotel on Saturday and get there about 11am.

“The turnstiles open an hour before the game, so you can head in and get your seat, watch the boys warm up and get a sense of the atmosphere.

“We’ll head back to the hotel and watch the Saturday afternoon match on TV.”