Manchester United fans protest against Glazers’ ownership during mass sit-in

Manchester United fans protest against the ownership of the club (Nick Potts/PA)

Thousands of Manchester United fans stayed behind to protest against the Glazers’ ownership after the comeback win against Nottingham Forest.

It has been 18 years since the Americans’ controversial leveraged takeover of the club and nine months since they announced a strategic review.

The sale of United was one option being considered but the interminable potential takeover process rumbles on, despite offers from Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The 1958 supporters’ group have led calls for the Glazers to sell up and organised an hour-long sit-in after the 3-2 win against Forest on Saturday.

“Stay in your seats and protest,” read their tweet before kick-off. “History, Dignity, Integrity. They stole it all. For you. For us. For each other.”

Thousands did just that, with banners held aloft and chants filling the air long after the full-time whistle.

Asked about the fans’ protest, United manager Erik ten Hag said: “They are entitled to have that opinion.

“But you see also between the fans and the team there’s a very strong bond.

“I think throughout my time here it even got stronger and stronger.

“Today I think, even again, we make it stronger because such a magnificent comeback will help and support that.

“We got big support from them, away from home and at Old Trafford, and we have to keep strengthening that.

“It’s very good to see that fight and the spirit between us.”