Manchester United miss out as Valencia lift the Elite crown at SuperCupNI

Valencia celebrate their Elite trophy victory at the SuperCupNI

Manchester United were on the wrong end of a six-goal thriller as Valencia CF were crowned champions of the Elite Section.

The Spanish side defeated the Red Devils 4-2 at Ballymena Showgrounds, with David Otorbi scoring a brace.

Valencia took the lead after four minutes when Pablo Lopez danced past the United defence before finishing low.

The Spaniards doubled their lead three minutes later as the lively Otorbi curled home.

The young Red Devils struck back in the 14th minute when Louis Jackson rose highest from a corner to head in.

It didn’t take long for the Spanish outfit to regain their two-goal advantage as Oriol Marty thundered a shot into the net.

Valencia then extended their lead through Otorbi in the 27th minute.

The No.18 rounded the United keeper before casually walking the ball into the net. The match threatened to be all over in the 29th minute when Lucas Nunez fizzed a shot just past the far post, and it would have been five for Valencia had it not been for a great last-ditch tackle by Habeeb Ogunneye only a minute later.

In first-half stoppage time, United were given a great opportunity to cut the Spaniards’ lead as Ethan Williams was brought down in the box.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, Adam Berry blazed the spot-kick over the bar.

Five minutes after the break, United were reduced to 10 men when their captain Finley McAllister was sent off.

United did get one back late on when Williams played an inch-perfect ball into the path of James Scanlon, who made no mistake with the finish, but it was too little, too late.

There was more misery for the English at Coleraine Showgrounds as Liverpool fell 3-0 to Hertha Berlin.

Three goals after the interval secured the three points for the Germans as they finished second in the Elite Section behind Valencia with six points.

Liverpool had the better of the chances in the opening 35 minutes, with Wednesday night’s hero Jayden Danns rattling the post with a wonderful strike on the stroke of half-time.

Hertha Berlin took the lead after the interval when one of Wednesday night’s goalscorers, Lukas Michelbrink, curled a shot home.

The Germans extended their lead when Nathan Morana spilled a corner straight to the feet of Jamie Sherwood, who tapped home.

The German side added a third in injury time to pile on the misery for Liverpool.

Despite defeat, it was a proud night for Londonderry-born Trent Kone-Doherty, who captained the Reds