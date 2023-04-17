Manea the man to fire Mossley to top: Burns

Striker’s return to form massive boost as Glade men vie with Rosemount for promotion to Prem alongside Dromara

Hotshot: Seb Manea was back on the scoresheet on Saturday as Mossley kept their promotion hopes alive

Ronnie Burns knows the return to form of Seb Manea is massive for Mossley as they hunt down a place in the Premier Division next season.

The forward has endured a lean spell in front of goal of late, but was back on the scoresheet at the weekend as Mossley eased to a 5-2 win over Border Cup finalists Dunmurry Rec.

Sitting four points ahead of them in third, and with a game in hand, Rosemount — who pipped Mossley to 1B last term — remain in the box seat to join champions-in-waiting Dromara Village in the Amateur League’s top flight this coming August.

But there remain many twists and turns before that, evidenced by Rosemount’s recent wobble, exiting the Intermediate Cup at the semi-final stage, and losing on Saturday to Dromara, while they were trailing to Abbey Villa midweek before the game was abandoned due to the weather.

Mossley and Lee Cathcart’s side are set to meet at Islandview Road in the last game of Mossley’s campaign — a game which could yet turn into a winner-takes-all shootout.

That’s some way off yet, however, and Burns isn’t getting ahead of himself, with his men facing five cup finals before that, including one against promoted Dromara this Saturday after their midweek trip to Newcastle.

“It’s still there for us,” said the former Dungannon and Ballyclare Comrades forward.

“Dromara beat Rosemount on Saturday there with the last kick of the game, and that all but wins the league for them, and they deserve it, they are head and shoulders the best team in the league by a mile.

“So second spot is still there for us, but we’ve let ourselves down in some of the games and we’re kicking ourselves about it.

“Some of the draws and some of the defeats… if we had have got five or six more points which we could have easily had, it would be different. But we’ve still to play Rosemount, and they were losing there the other day.

“They’ve done really well in the cup competitions too, so you just don’t know, it’s the end of the season and there’s injuries and everything else.

“I suppose you need a bit of luck at this time of the year, but we’re not out of it, definitely not.”

Ahead of their crucial run-in, Burns was delighted to see Manea, a key man for Mossley, back among the goals at the weekend.

With the experienced Timmy Adamson banned for three games — he accidentally caught his old Crusaders team-mate Michael Carvill square on the face attempting a bicycle kick last week and received a straight red for it — it means the 28-year-old will bear added responsibility for the Glade men up top.

“Whenever you’re missing Timmy, that’s when you need the other guys, the likes of Seb, to pull you out of a hole,” explained Burns. “He just needed that wee goal on Saturday, and I think you will see the best of him now.

“It’s one of those things that any striker gets, you go through a wee run, a few games without a goal and you lose your confidence a bit. And I felt in some games, Seb had the head down, some of the chances he would usually put away haven’t been going for him.

“But that’s the way it goes, he scored yesterday and you could see the relief. I told him before the game you just need a goal. He’s one of those players when he doesn’t get a goal for four or five games, he’s not at his best, but once he gets that goal, he’s a different player.”

Whichever way the climax to 1A pans out, Burns will be a proud man. Not that long ago, they were headed for the Amateur League’s basement Intermediate division before Covid intervened. Fast forward a few years, and they are revelling in their maiden campaign in 1A, and with the tantalising prospect of a first ever bow in the top flight still within reach.

“When we came up from 1B, people were saying we’d go straight back down again, that it’s a really competitive league and we’d struggle, so to be challenging at this stage of the season, it’s amazing no matter what happens from here,” said Burns.