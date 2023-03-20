Mark Brady in seven heaven as Comber Rec extend Premier Division lead

Lex Walker and Elliott Wilson look on as Andrew Dummigan breaks the deadlock for Comber against Ards Rangers. Pic: Jimmy Graham

Mark Brady has a good feeling about Comber Rec’s title challenge this season after a 2-0 derby win over Ards Rangers fired them seven clear at the top of the Premier Division.

For a club which had never won a league in its 70-year history this time last year, the Park Way men now have their sights on two in a row after a superb first campaign back in the Amateur League’s top flight following a decade adrift in the second tier.

Gareth McKeown and Mark Picking’s side have been a model of consistency this season, losing just twice so far in 15 league outings, a run which includes five wins in their last six.

And key to that form has been a defence which has conceded a miserly 10 goals across those 15 games. Brady reckons Ards Rangers boast one of the most talented forward lines in the NAFL, with Michael Hunter, Aaron Dunlop and James Sofley all on the pitch together during Saturday’s win.

But for the fourth game in a row, Comber recorded a shut-out, with Brady pointing to that, their growing momentum, and the self-belief among the players as big factors that will come into play during the hotly-contested run-in.

Of course, with the likes of previous Premier Division champions Crumlin Star, Immaculata and Rathfriland all lurking menacingly, Brady is not so foolish to think it’s Comber’s to lose.

All he is saying is that this is exactly where they hoped to be at this stage of the season, and that this is exactly the reason you play football, to have a squad buzzing with hope and excitement as they head into a busy spring schedule that could yet deliver more glory, as big, crunch title dust-ups against the likes of the Star and Rathfriland and East Belfast all lie in wait.

“I was saying last week before the Larne (Tech) game, that it has almost the same sort of feel to last season,” Brady told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Like last year, we have played more games than a lot of teams, and all of a sudden, boys are looking going, ‘Look at Comber, ‘x’ points ahead, we have a game in hand but we have to win that game…’

“Rathfriland have six games in hand on us, if they win all six, they go three points ahead of us, but I’d rather have the points on the board. In this league especially, it is hard to win four, five, six games on the bounce, it really is.

“Look, we have quality, we just have to dig in. And with the experience of last season, we’re loving the challenge now. The boys are putting their bodies on the line for us, we can’t question their commitment. We’ve 11 games left now and we’ve nothing to lose.

“Some supporters are saying, ‘Ah we’ve Crumlin Star to play twice and East Belfast to play twice’, but if you can’t relish these games, you shouldn’t be in this league.

“I’m looking forward to all those games; don’t get me wrong, it will be tough and there’ll be blips along the way, but this is what we want.”

As the old adage goes, goals win you games, defence wins you titles, and Brady agrees, admitting that Comber’s backline means they always have a solid base on which to try and claim maximum points.

“Our goalkeeper Corey (Pollock) has been doing really well, we only brought him in this season and he’s young, he seems to be getting more and more confident each game,” explained Brady.

“And our backline, Gareth said last year that when we won the league, he’d give everyone the opportunity to play a higher level again, so we’ve only made a few signings there.

“Our centre halves, Reece (Whittle), Stuarty Moore and Ross Whitehead when he was in there, Lex (Walker), Flecky (Stephen Fleck)… the whole backline has just been quality.

“When we go out every Saturday, we know we are going to be tight, but we prepare well too, everyone goes out knowing their jobs and if you keep a clean sheet, then it’s up to the rest of the team to try and deliver.”

Squad-wise, Brady also feels Comber are blessed. On Saturday there, they had six usual starters sidelined – banned trio Simon Hanna, Brandon Nelson and Brett Conville, as well as Whitehead, Fleck and Mattie Gibson – but there was still no dip in their performance.

“Brandon Nelson has been absolutely flying for us this season but I’m sure even he is looking and going, ‘Will I get straight back in, will the manager stick or twist next week’,” added Brady.

“So that’s a really good headache for the manager to have. It shows the depth of our squad. We train every Tuesday and Thursday with between 18 and 22 players, boys are hanging in there hoping for an opportunity and the ones that came in yesterday put a show on.”

On Saturday’s game, which made it four derby wins from four including a double over Killyleagh, Brady felt Comber were always in control.

“It was tight enough but we were comfortable,” he said. “But at the same time, it was 1-0 for a long time and so you’re always saying to yourself, ‘If they score here, we’ll find it tough,’ but I think 2-0 was a fair result.”