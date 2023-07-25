Martin O’Neill on ‘terrific’ Trevor Francis: ‘He was an avid Rangers fan but it didn’t stop us from proper friendship’

He described British football’s first £1m player as “very funny and dry-witted”.

O’Neill was on the bench when Francis scored the winner for Forest in the 1979 European Cup final.

He died at the age of 69 following a heart attack in Spain.

He had a distinguished career that included a spell at Rangers in the late Eighties. O’Neill went on to manage Celtic in the early 2000s.

“We didn’t cross [in Glasgow] at that time,” the former Northern Ireland captain told the Belfast Telegraph.

“He became a player for Rangers under Graeme Souness and Graeme and he both played in the same team [Sampdoria] out in Italy, so that might have been a bit more difficult for him.

“I must admit, he was a big, avid Rangers fan himself, but that didn’t stop us from a proper friendship. In fact, we used to laugh about it as much as anything else.

“When I say laughing, don’t get me wrong. Trevor took Rangers seriously; he was as avid a Rangers fan as I suppose I am a Celtic fan, but it didn’t impinge on our relationship at all.

“I think because our paths never really crossed in Scotland, that might have had something to do with it, and it had a more calming effect, shall we say.”

O’Neill quipped: “It might have been different had he been managing Rangers at the same time I was managing Celtic. I might not have been speaking to him then!”

The former Republic of Ireland boss added he and Francis stayed in touch, and he had no doubt about the striker’s talents: “Trevor was a terrific footballer. He had electric pace and was very, very quick. He could score a goal and he befits the title of the first million-pound player.

“I suppose that could easily have weighed heavily on him, but it didn’t bother him that much, and it certainly didn’t bother him after he scored the European Cup-winning goal for us against Malmö.

“That goal catapulted him into real proper stardom and he lived up to that. He was a brilliant player. I got to know him pretty well and stayed friendly with him — in fact I spoke to him a couple of months ago. He was exceptionally great company.”

While it’s hard to imagine any athlete in top-flight football nowadays having a transfer fee for any less than £10m, Francis made headlines worldwide when Brian Clough bought him for over £1m from Birmingham City in February 1979.

However, O’Neill explained that the legendary manager was determined to keep the star striker’s feet firmly on the ground.

“Clough told him that even though he was the most expensive player in the world at the time, it didn’t stop him from making some tea for the rest of the team,” said O’Neill.

“So, Trevor’s first job was to make tea for the rest of us. I think he realised then what sort of manager he was going to have for the next number of years.

“He would be a fortune in today’s market.

“Trevor would have been a bit apprehensive and would have been delighted to be coming to a team that just won the equivalent of the Premier League [the First Division] the year before, and delighted to be coming into a group of great players, but he was going to be the icing on the cake and he certainly was that. He definitely made us a better team.”

“By the time that the European Cup came round… I think he repaid his fee with just that one goal.”