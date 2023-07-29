Marty Smith so proud as Co Londonderry make history by winning SuperCupNI for first time

Co Londonderry celebrate their Premier Section win over Tigres UANL at the Ballymena Showgrounds

Jacob Dallas celebrates scoring the only goal of the game for Co Londonderry against Tigres UANL

Marty Smith’s Co Londonderry side made history as they were crowned SuperCupNI champions for the first time in their history, securing a 1-0 win over Tigres UANL from Mexico.

Londonderry took the lead against Tigres in the first minute through Jacob Dallas and held onto that advantage until the final whistle to right themselves in the history books.

Smith couldn’t hold back his emotions after the game.

“It’s a little bit hard to take in. I’m immensely proud, and I told the team before the game that they had someone in that stand that they could make so proud,” he beamed.

“We have done it the hard way, defeating Rangers and Manchester United, and those sorts of memories are the things that the boys will never forget.”

The crowd at the Ballymena Showgrounds had barely settled into their seat when Dallas broke the deadlock in utterly bizarre fashion.

The centre-half received the ball and smashed it upfield to clear, but Tigres goalkeeper Luis Sanchez completely misjudged the bounce of the ball, leading to it flying over his head into the back of the net.

The crowd in Ballymena were speechless, but the county outfit used this dream start to fuel a strong opening 10 minutes where they looked dangerous every time they went forward.

Tigres then started to take hold of proceedings, going close with a Luis Mange free-kick, but it was Londonderry who enjoyed the next chance through Alfie Gaston.

The midfielder fired his acrobatic finish just over after a mesmerising piece of play from captain Senan Devine to tee him up.

The county side took the single-goal lead into the interval at Ballymena.

Like the first half, Londonderry started the better of the two teams, and if it wasn’t for a great save by Sanchez, they would have doubled up.

Gaston connected sweetly with an arrowed volley, but Sanchez dived to his right to tip it around the post.

Bobby Baird then had two headed opportunities from set-piece deliveries, but headed over the bar on both occasions.

Gustavo Gonzalez went close for the Mexican side in the 44th minute when he turned expertly to fire at goal, but the volleyed attempt went agonisingly wide of the post for the Mexicans.

Londonderry were given a golden opportunity to net that all-important second goal in the 48th minute when Sam McClintock was brought down in the box, but the substitute couldn’t score the penalty he earned.

Sanchez continued to live up to the billing following his early mistake, saving brilliantly low down to his right as the county outfit continued to pile the pressure on.

It didn’t prove to be costly for Londonderry as they saw the game out in a professional manner to be crowned champions.

Riada Stadium was treated to a magnificent display by Scottish giants Rangers, who downed Co Tyrone 4-0 in the Globe Final.

The Glaswegian institution lifted the Globe in style, and there was the added bonus of a Golden Boot trophy for main man Christopher Eadie.

The striker ran away with the Premier Section Golden Boot, scoring a further two at Ballymoney to take his final tally to double figures.

County Armagh beat Surf Select on penalties to win the Bowl, while St Kevin’s FC from Dublin, despite being reduced to 10 men, beat Co Fermanagh 3-2 to be crowned Vase champions.