McCann is out to make a big impact at Forest Green

Northern Ireland Under-21 international Charlie McCann says he’s in the mood to make a big impact at League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers.

The 20-year-old made eight appearances for Rangers after joining from Manchester United in 2021 but now the switch to Rovers gives him the chance to secure more game time.

“It feels great to have signed,” he said. “I’m delighted to get it over the line and I can’t wait to get started.

“Hopefully I can start getting minutes under my belt very soon.

“I need to get to know the lads and that will be a challenge but they are very welcoming.

“I joined Rangers last summer and got into the first team but the main reason why I came here is to get more regular first-team football and I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“I learned off Steven Davis at Rangers, the most capped British player, and he’s an ideal person to learn off.

“I’m a ball-playing midfielder who always wants the ball and I can hurt teams when I have it.”

Meanwhile, Aaron Donnelly has joined Port Vale on loan until the end of the season from Nottingham Forest.

The Under-21 international moved to the City Ground from Dungannon Swifts in 2019.

“Aaron ticks a lot of our boxes in terms of his attitude, character and ability,” said boss Darrell Clarke.