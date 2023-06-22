Michael Duff vows to get everyone at Swansea City pulling in the same direction

Duff has been named the Swans’ new manager on a three-year contract and he hopes to unite everyone at the Sky Bet Championship club so they are pulling in the one direction.

The 45-year-old, who earned 24 caps for Northern Ireland, will be following in the footsteps of countryman Brendan Rodgers, who led the Welsh side into the Premier League before leaving for Liverpool.

“We need that one team mentality; the players, staff, fans, and board. Everyone needs to pull in the same direction because that’s the only way you’re going to achieve success,” said Duff, who has left Barnsley to replace Russell Martin.

“I’ve had seven promotions in my career as a player and manager so I know what an environment should look and smell like. I want to play good football and I know that there is an expectation of that at this football club, but it’s about evolving it, moving it and being a bit more on the front foot and a bit more progressive at times.

“Ultimately it’s a winning business. You’ve got to win.”