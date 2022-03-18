Michael O’Neill admits he feels at risk of losing Stoke job if recent performances don’t improve

Former Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill admits he is feeling the pressure at Stoke City and could be on the hot seat after a poor run of performances.

The Potters currently sit 16th in the SkyBet Championship and haven’t won a game in nine outings, leaving them 13 points off the play-off places and sliding perilously close to the bottom three.

Fans have expressed their displeasure with the recent results, with some calling on the manager to go after their 2-1 midweek defeat to Cardiff City, and O’Neill knows he has to arrest this decline quickly.

Stoke’s wealthy owners – the Coates family, who run bet365 – value the Portadown man’s footballing expertise, which explains their patience with him, but at some point that will run out.

Stoke welcome Millwall to the bet365 Stadium on Saturday and O’Neill hopes his players can find some form to keep him in a job.

“We have to show more and believe more," said O’Neill, who is under contract for one more season.

“It isn’t good enough and won’t be good enough to keep them at this club. It will not be good enough to keep me at this club, I am honest enough to know that as well.

"We concede goals far too easy and lack a bit of physical presence upfront, there is no doubt about that.”

It is believed that former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke, who recently left Russian side Krasnodar due to the situation in Ukraine, would be interested in making a return to the English game if O’Neill was relieved of his duties.

The German had been linked with the vacancy at Hertha Berlin and is a known quantity in the Championship having led Norwich to league titles in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons, however he was relieved in November with the Canaries bottom of the league.