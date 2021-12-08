Michael O’Neill explains ‘respectful’ anthem compromise that his Northern Ireland teams reached

The Belfast Telegraph readers have had their say on the future of the Northern Ireland football team’s national anthem in our poll below

Michael O’Neill has insisted that his views on playing God Save The Queen prior to Northern Ireland games should not be construed as disrespectful to those who embrace the anthem.

Northern Ireland’s most successful manager of the last 30 years commented on a UTV programme last night, Up Close – A Game Of Two Halves, which examined the anthem issue.

Several sporting contributors to the programme said they would like a new pre-match anthem to reflect the diversity in our international teams.

But while O’Neill said he felt the anthem had ‘disadvantaged’ his teams, he explained how he had devised a compromise approach based on mutual respect.

The now Stoke City boss, who accepted an MBE from The Queen, said: “I felt we were at a disadvantage in the anthem, because I could see how other countries would either sing their anthem or display real patriotism, a real togetherness, real emotion during the anthem and we never really got that.

“When I came in I could see that a lot of the players from nationalist backgrounds would stand with their heads down.

“So we made sure that the players linked, first of all, it was very important. And that the Nationalist players were requested that, whilst they may not sing the anthem that they would respect it and they would stand with their heads not bowed.

“I think what we saw was a much better version of that. And I felt it was important for those players to respect the lads in the squad who did regard it as their anthem. And so not to have body language, which would appear disrespectful as well.

“I just felt we needed something that potentially, we could use as our identity the same way, as if you ask someone from Wales or Scotland where they’re from, they’ll tell you they’re Scottish, or Welsh, they won’t say they’re British. When you’re a small nation as well, there’s something that you have to harness and it’s something that I still think could be looked at.”