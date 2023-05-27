Michael O’Neill is hoping for a Premier League return for old club Coventry

Northern Ireland manager and former Coventry City player Michael O'Neill is eager to see the Sky Blues return to the top

Michael O’Neill is hoping his former team Coventry City make it back to the Premier League today when they face Luton Town in the Championship Promotion Play-Off Final.

O’Neill joined Coventry in 1996 when they were a top-flight side, staying there for a couple of years and keeping an eye on their progress ever since.

As manager of Stoke City just over a year ago, his men drew 1-1 with Coventry in their final game of the 2021/22 Championship campaign. Early on this season, O’Neill left Stoke after a run of disappointing results, but Coventry kept faith with manager Mark Robins when they lay bottom of the table and he has now taken them to within one game of the promised land.

There have been big problems for the Sky Blues over the last two decades after being relegated from the Premier League in 2001. They slid down to the fourth-tier, were saved from extinction and had to play home games at Northampton and Birmingham City. Even this term, they had to postpone four home games and received an eviction notice from the stadium’s new owners.

On Coventry reaching the Wembley Final, O’Neill said: “It is fantastic what they have done. I was there when it was a Premier League club, and then to see it go as low as it did and then they had the different situations of having to work away from the stadium. All those types of things are big challenges.

“The manager (Robins) has done an excellent job and it shows what you can do if you persevere with the manager. They were bottom of the league after a difficult start.

“They couldn’t play at home but at no point did they think about changing and they have got their rewards for being patient. I hope they will win and I think they will win.”