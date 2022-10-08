More community spirit between the men and women's games has to be the way to go

Saracens have shown how uniting men and women can grow a strong brand

Leicester City’s women’s team being given the men’s old training ground was hailed as a great move, but I’m not sure it’s as progressive as it has been made out to be.

It’s great to see they’re getting the facilities but it’s a bit of a knock to the boots of the girls. I’m sure they’re grateful for the complex they’ve been given at Belvoir Drive, but why are they given the hand-me-downs? Why don’t they get first choice of what they want and the men stay with what they’ve got, which I’m sure was world-class already?

Or an even better idea would be to build a world-class complex for the women instead of a second-hand one. Why not build a training facility that’s big enough for both teams where they can both train, or there’s a schedule that allows them both to train there? They’ve just built a world-class facility, surely they could have built it in such a way that more than one team can use it?

To my mind, this is something that’s driving a bigger wedge between the men’s and women’s game.

More connection between men’s and women’s teams — that’s the way to go forward and that’s how you create a community in the sport.

I remember back in the day, however many years ago, when I played mini rugby, the coaches were a bit shocked when I rocked up — a girl coming to play rugby with the boys! But they were absolutely amazing, they treated me like I was just the next player on the pitch which is exactly what I wanted.

But as much as I wanted to be treated the same, there were some areas where I obviously couldn’t be, and I found there were no changing rooms for me, it was just a small room.

As I’ve grown up in the sport, I’ve been able to see that clubhouses I’ve been in have had a women’s section as opposed to being pushed into a wee side room that hasn’t been used in so many years. The progression is being made, which is fantastic, it’s just been a slow and steady case.

Other sports are going the same way as well, which I’m really happy to see, and they are making their changing rooms and facilities multi-use. Whenever sport becomes more inclusive, it’s great for everyone.

All the women’s players who use those facilities will be extremely grateful for it — it makes them feel like it’s not a men’s and women’s team, but that we are one team with different squads.

On a similar note, something I’ve thought about a lot recently is teams having social media accounts for their men’s and women’s teams.

If whoever is in charge of the Instagram account or Twitter account is putting out enough content — and I’m not saying it has to be a 50/50 split necessarily — for their 80 million subscribers or however many they’ve got, then having joint accounts is 100% the way forward. The players feel like they’re one team, from the two senior teams to the Under-20s or whatever teams they post about. But if there isn’t content being posted about one of the teams anywhere near as much as any of the other teams, then it becomes much tougher to be able to promote the team of the sport.

Saracens, for instance, are a team that I think has done this really well because you see so much content about their women’s team, and they’ve done their PR really well.

They have a great platform from their men’s team, who have had so much success, and they’ve used that to incorporate their women’s team in as well. I’d speak to a lot of people who would know a lot of the Saracens players because they give the women so much coverage.

If you do have an Instagram page for the women’s team but there’s not many posts on it then it makes it really hard to promote the women’s game.

I know they have now split their accounts so the women have their own, but they have a good following for a team that plays in a League that has only been going for the last few years.

If they can continue to build on that, and the different teams within the club can help each other out, then hopefully they can keep growing the brand.