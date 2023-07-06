My commitment to Derry can’t be questioned, says Ruaidhri Higgins following Barnsley job talks

The Candystripes boss reiterated his commitment to the club after English League One side Barnsley made an official approach to speak to him over the vacant manager’s role at Oakwell. Higgins spoke with The Tykes on more than one occasion at the start of the week and was considered a frontrunner for the role as a result.

Higgins, though, opted to remain at the Brandywell, with family commitments believed to play a big part in his decision to stay and with Barnsley appointing Neill Collins as Head Coach yesterday, the focus is back on Derry City’s season, beginning with the game against Sligo Rovers tonight.

“To be honest, the Barnsley stuff came completely out of the blue,” insisted Higgins. “The club received an approach and I was granted permission and I had a couple of conversations. I certainly didn’t put my name in the hat, that’s for sure, I was approached via the club and that’s where that is now.

“We’re now really looking forward to the future at this club, I have been totally committed to Derry City and I remain totally committed to the club. I love it here and Philip (O’Doherty Chairman) and Sean (Barrett Director) and the club have been absolutely brilliant to me from day one. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season, we’ve worked extremely hard over the last couple of years to have a strong group here. One thing is for sure that my commitment can never be in question.”

Having won just once in the last seven games, City are desperate for a victory against Sligo. New signing Paul McMullan is available to make his debut, while Will Patching may return after a long spell on the sidelines.

“It’s our last league game for a month, so we need to try and pick up the three points and bounce into Europe,” Higgins said.

“We know that European games capture the imagination of the people here, they love European fixtures and we’re looking forward to those ties, but we have business to do (tonight) and hopefully we can get three points on the board and then we can look forward to the rest of the season.”

City, meanwhile, yesterday confirmed the signing of Scottish striker Danny Mullen on a long-term deal.

The 28-year-old began his career at Livingston before spells at St Mirren, Dundee and Partick Thistle, and Derry are believed to have seen off competition from a number of clubs in both Scotland and Ireland for his signature.

“I really like his attributes,” Higgins said. “Danny is a proven goalscorer and he will add more quality to the group. We’ve had a look at him in training this week and I’m confident he is going to fit in really well.”