Neil Lennon new odds-on favourite for League Two job as ex Celtic boss looks for managerial return

Neil Lennon is the favourite to become the new manager at Leyton Orient. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Neil Lennon is odds-on to be named the next permanent manager of a struggling League Two side.

Leyton Orient are on the lookout for a new boss after sacking Kenny Jackett last week with the team hovering above the relegation places.

While Darren Ferguson, whose second stint as Peterborough United chief ended last month, was the early front-runner, Lennon is now rated at 4/6 to take charge at Brisbane Road.

Orient are currently four places but just three points above the bottom two, who will drop out of the Football League come the end of the season. Their midweek draw at Colchester ended a run of five straight defeats but also means it’s now 13 game and almost three months since their last victory.

Ex Real Madrid defender Jonathan Woodgate, who has previously managed Middlesbrough and Bournemouth, is joint second favourite at 4/1 alongside Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard, who leads his non-league side into their FA Cup last 16 tie against Premier League strugglers Everton tonight.

Lennon has been out of the managerial game for over a year, without a club since leaving Celtic last February.

He won ten trophies, including five league titles, during two stints as Bhoys boss and also guided Hibernian to the Scottish Championship title in 2017. His one previous stint managing in England was a 17-month stay at Bolton, which was mired by the club’s financial difficulties.

Speaking earlier this season, Lennon said he was open to exploring a range of options in order to return to management.

"I don't want to get comfortable because I do miss management and, ideally, I want to get back in eventually,” he said.

"My ultimate aim is to entertain. Football is a results-driven business but you are there to entertain and that was always my thinking when I went into the role at Celtic both times. If you look at my record, it stands up against most people's. My teams always scored a lot of goals and in every club I've been at, I made a profit in player sales, even Bolton which was obviously difficult.

"Hopefully the right team will come along, whether that is here or abroad. I love the Spanish game, I enjoy Major League Soccer, too. I've had a good rest, I feel fresh and I'm excited about whatever challenge lies ahead."