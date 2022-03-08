Neil Lennon returns to management with Cyprus team as Ally McCoist reveals his advice to ex-Celtic boss

Omonia Nicosia offer former Hoops chief a two-year deal

Back in business: Neil Lennon had been out of work since Celtic exit last year

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has taken the plunge back into management with Cypriot outfit Omonia Nicosia.

Lurgan-man Lennon, who had been out of work since leaving the Hoops 12 months ago following a failed attempt at claiming 10 Scottish league titles in a row, last night agreed a contract until the summer of 2024.

The 50 year-old replaces former Rangers and Manchester United defender Henning Berg who was sacked by Omonia after they failed to secure a top six place in the league.

Omonia reached the Europa Conference League group stage this season but they have struggled on the domestic front and poor results ultimately cost Berg his job. However there is still a trophy for Omonia to play for as they will soon come up against AEL Limassol in the Cypriot Cup quarter-finals.

Lennon, linked to the Sunderland job before it was snapped up by Alex Neil, was on a shortlist of three candidates for the Omonia position and impressed during interview. He has been brought in to galvanise the popular Cypriot side.

Omonia are the second most successful club on the Mediterranean island and have won the top-flight title 21 times, second only to city rivals APOEL.

Ex-Northern Ireland international Lennon led Celtic to 10 major trophies during two stints at Parkhead and also guided Hibernian to the Scottish Championship title in 2017.

Following his first spell at Celtic, Lennon endured a frustrating and disappointing time at Bolton Wanderers.

He has made it known in recent months of his desire to return to management and he had hoped to secure a job in England or Scotland but also was keen for an adventure abroad.

“I don’t want to get comfortable because I do miss management and, ideally, I want to get back in eventually,” he explained.

“If you look at my record, it stands up against most people’s.

“Hopefully the right team will come along, whether that is here or abroad. I love the Spanish game, I enjoy Major League Soccer, too. I’ve had a good rest, I feel fresh and I’m excited about whatever challenge lies ahead.”

Lennon and Rangers hero Ally McCoist have both spoken recently about their weekly kickabouts in Glasgow and, speaking on Talksport, it was at the forefront of McCoist’s mind when discussing his ex Old Firm foe’s move abroad.

“It give us a problem, and I'll tell you why: we need to find another body for the six-a-sides on a Friday,” he joked.

"He's gone there, he's shown our six-a-side squads on a Friday total contempt. He hasn't discussed his move to Cyprus with any of the boys at the six-a-side and he's left us with 11 men.

"Neil, I clearly wish you all the best in Cyprus but I want to know who your replacement is at the six-a-sides!

"In all seriousness, magic. I'm really pleased for him.

"I spoke to him a couple of times - a good few times - and I did say to him, 'get yourself out the road, get yourself away somewhere in Europe or America, go and enjoy yourself for a couple of years'.

"I'm pleased he's back in the game and I hope he gets the opportunity to do that."