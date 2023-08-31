New boss Brannigan determined to make Drumaness top dogs

It’s been a mixed bag at start of the season for Meadowvale men, but former Dromara chief has big ambitions

CIARAN Brannigan has calmed fears over Drumaness’s dodgy start to the season, insisting his team will come good with time.

The Meadowvale men have lost all three of their opening games in the Premier Division, albeit in closely-fought contests against Islandmagee, Comber and East Belfast – but have fared much better in the knockout competitions, Saturday’s Border Cup exit to Rosemount notwithstanding, progressing in the Irish and Steel Cups against Saintfield United and Dunmurry Young Men respectively.

It’s all change at Meadowvale this summer, with the club appointing Brannigan after former manager Mark Kerr moved into the Irish League with Banbridge Town.

And in appointing the 36-year-old, Drumaness have got themselves a manager with a proven track record in the Amateur League after he transformed the fortunes of a struggling Newcastle side, guiding them up into 1A, before he turned Dromara Village into one of the best teams in the same division.

And while the Mourne outfit made it to both the Border Cup and Clarence Cup finals last season, losing both, Brannigan acknowledges he has taken on a challenge at Meadowvale if returning the 2014 Premier Division champions to former glories is the remit.

“They got to two cup finals last year but in terms of the Premier Division, they’ve always been struggling the last four or five years,” Brannigan told the Belfast Telegraph.

“So I wasn’t going into a team where, with one or two signings, we were going to be competing with the top four.

“Me being me, we want to be up around that the best we can, but going by the start we’ve had, we’ve lost three from three…

“We’ve added some and we’ve lost some, and I’m not one for making excuses but the GAA Championship is on at the minute. I was with Newcastle before and with Dromara, and GAA was always a slight problem. But holy cow, with Drumaness, it’s 60 per cent of it.

“The main core behind Drumaness is GAA players, but don’t get me wrong, once you get them back, they stay with you until the end of the soccer campaign.

“But we still have a squad of 16 boys there ready to go every Saturday, and apart from Rosemount there on Saturday, we have been competing very well, we’ve put some good performances in.

Callum Dougan (left) swapped Drumaness for Ards over the summer

“The Islandmagee game we were 1-0 up, thought we went 2-0 up but it was ruled offside, and then we thought decisions went against us.

“Against Comber, we went 1-0 up against the run of play to be fair, but we had chances after that, and a draw probably would have been a fair result that night.

“And then East Belfast, we thought we had equalised in the 88th minute, it was ruled out but I have watched it back at least 10 times, and how it was ruled out for a push on the back is beyond me.

“But again, he (the referee) is there on his own and it’s tough enough. So look, you wouldn’t say it’s a super exciting start, but at training, everyone is buying into it and the luck will change. We are getting bodies in around the club so there’ll be no panic buttons being hit.”

Brannigan is also dealing with the loss of two of Drumaness’s top performers from last season to the Irish League after Kyle McCleery returned to the PSNI and Callum Dougan joined Ards.

“They’re very hard to replace but our Peter (Brannigan’s brother) is in with me now and my nephew (Eoin Murray) is in, I signed him from Warrenpoint Town,” explained Brannigan.

“He’s coming 18 years of age here so a lot of learning to do at this level, he’s used to that under-20 level where you’ve plenty of time on the ball. He got introduced to it very early at Islandmagee so he knows what he needs to improve on which will take time but he’ll definitely be good for us.

“And a wee lad Tom McNeill from Downpatrick signed there, he’s young but very, very promising, plenty of pace and he’s not afraid to play ball in any area of the field.”

Every summer presents the same predicament for Drumaness, with so many key players involved with local GAA teams, the likes of Stefan Mason, Oisin Savage, Tommy McConville, Keegan Domican and Marc Reid.

Brannigan knew the lay of the land before taking the job, of course, and has encountered similar situations before in his Amateur League managerial career.

But he resisted the temptation to come in, rip things up and run the risk of rocking the boat. He says that’s never been his style, preferring instead to evaluate things from within, and give everyone a chance first.

“We’re definitely good enough to compete, but when everyone is back, that’s going to take time as well, it’s not like everyone is available and it all turns round,” he said.

“Long term, we want to get back to the top. I think when I was coming in, people thought I would bring four, five, six boys with me and try to change it around, but I was always going to do this.

“I wanted to go in, seeing where the squad was, seeing what we have, knowing what the local boys have and then adding different qualities to that, rather than bringing boys in, tried and tested, but maybe upsetting the applecart.

"I think maybe some of the people around Drumaness maybe thought I would have brought more in at one go which was never going to be my thing and never has been.

“Long term, we want to be competitive and competing with teams who we haven’t been, and then building on that for the following year. But the main goal is definitely competing at the top of the Amateur League before this is all over.”