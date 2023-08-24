New managers ring the changes to bring Downshire back from the brink

After finishing last season with 26 league defeats from 26, Hillsborough men now top division after three straight wins

But sitting pretty at the top of the table, even at this early juncture in the new campaign, is surely beyond what even new managers Paul Millen and Andy Clyde envisaged.

Just three players remain from the first team squad which lost 26 league games from 26 last season, shipping more than 120 goals in the process.

The rest now make up the second team, having been replaced by 16 new faces, almost all of them young and hungry players with a point to prove, the majority of them plucked from academies or Irish League under-20s sides from the surrounding areas.

The turnaround at Downshire is remarkable. Up until this season, their last league win in 1B came 18 months ago in March 2022, while their 3-0 win home to Barn a fortnight ago marked their first clean sheet since October 2021.

Of course, they are far from the finished article, more a “work-in-progress” as Millen describes it, but after so many years of turmoil and dogfights, not to mention a reprieve from relegation last May, these mini triumphs are worth celebrating.

An opening day win at St Luke’s was quickly followed by that win over Barn, but it was victory on the road at Portaferry midweek after trailing 2-0 at half-time, which has been the most satisfying so far, speaking as it does to the character in this inexperienced and hastily assembled team.

Barely a month into the new season, Downshire remain an unknown quantity, but Millen reckons he’s seen enough to allow him some quiet confidence as he ponders what lies ahead.

"That Portaferry game was massive, it’s a new team, a lot of boys don’t know each other, so that was a big win for team morale and bonding,” Millen told the Belfast Telegraph

“For me, there’s not going to be any teams in our league bar Willowbank near that Rosemount team (who beat Downshire in the Steel Cup 3-0 on Saturday), and the fact we ran them like we did, for me, there’s no reason why we can’t aim for top six, top five… just to rebuild.

“We could say mid-table but I think we’re better than that. We’re a good side, we score a lot of goals, and top five would be amazing.

“The message to the players is there will be better teams out there than us, but we won’t accept any teams outworking us.”

Millen and Clyde come as a team, coaching previously at youth level with Ballymacash and Dundela. But after Covid, they briefly went their separate ways, Clyde managing Warrenpoint’s under-20s alongside Ryan McConville, while Millen accepted the job at Lisburn side The Dons, promptly guiding them to the Division Three title in the Mid Ulster League last season.

But honouring his word with his friend Mark French, chairman at the Dons, when he and Clyde were reunited at Downshire, he didn’t return to raid his former club over the summer, instead using the contacts he and Clyde have amassed over the years to overhaul the squad at Old Coach Road.

“This opportunity came up for myself and Andy and it was like The Dons all over again, a complete rebuild, and not even just with players, little things around the club too, but me and Andy just decided, ‘Do you know what, let’s do it,’ so we started signing players we knew from our youth football days,” explained Millen.

“It took us to get a few young players over the line before others saw what was happening, and then more and more just came, but it’s still a work-in-progress.

“We’ve brought in a lot of players, that has attracted other players and the seconds are a lot stronger now too which is good as it creates that competitiveness.”

It’s an understatement to say Millen and Clyde’s task upon arrival at Downshire was brutal. They were simply way out of their depth last season, with confidence and morale naturally shot to pieces.

Crucially though, a disastrous season didn’t poison relations off the pitch. As far as Millen could tell, the club was continuing to operate normally, with the ongoing dedication and loyalty of clubmen and women immediately apparent to the new management team.

“In fairness to the club itself, there was still a bit of craic around the place, the negativity around results never really left the pitch,” said Millen. “The challenge just for us was getting the players in.

“The committee are still working hard and have really supported us, they are a good bunch there and they deserve a decent side.

“The expectations are low, so the fact we have won a couple of games, they are all buzzing.”