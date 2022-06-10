Newry City boss Darren Mullen excited to be taking on Liverpool Legends

Darren Mullen is relishing the prospect of playing for and managing a Newry City legends team on Saturday and then pulling on the famous red shirt of Liverpool in what promises to be a special occasion at the Showgrounds.

A large crowd is expected when a Liverpool Legends XI managed by Jan Molby including European Cup hero Alan Kennedy and Irish greats Ronnie Whelan, John Aldridge and Jason McAteer face the Newry Legends squad containing Mickey Keenan, Harry Fay, Eamon Hawkins, Marty Magee, Mark Rutherford, Ollie Ralph, Brian O’Shea and others tomorrow at 3pm.

Having inspired Newry back to the Premiership as winners of the Championship last season, Mullen and the City fans can enjoy a fun fixture before the rigours of a top flight campaign begins and for manager’s Liverpool supporting family it will be a game to savour.

The Newry boss said: “For me as a Newry fan it is great and for the people coming to the Showgrounds on Saturday it should be a wonderful occasion.

“Each of the players in the Liverpool side all have a different memory for you growing up as a Liverpool fan. For me it goes back to the days of my dad who was a massive Liverpool fan.

“He went to London, Paris and Rome for the European Cup finals and he celebrated Alan Kennedy hitting the winners in Paris and Rome and now I’m going to share a pitch with him. The whole family is heading to the game because they are all Liverpool fans.

“There are three 30 minutes so I will be managing Newry, playing for Newry and playing for Liverpool.”

Smiling, Mullen adds: “There are very few perks to being the Newry manager but this is one of them so I plan to make the most of it. Whether I last the full 60 minutes or not I don’t know.

“I have been organising the Newry players and we set up a Whatsapp group of the Newry legends, players that may not have spoken in 20 years, and the craic has been flying in it. It’s great to see the interaction of players that haven’t met in a long while. They are a good bunch of lads and are looking forward to the match.”

Mullen paid tribute to those behind the scenes at his club who have made the Legends match possible, saying: “It is a massive credit to the vice-chairman Gary Wilson. He had an idea to bring the legends over a few years back and then Covid hit and the idea was shelved but he kept in contact with the organiser and he has done a serious amount of work.

“A committee was set up with a lot of people behind the scenes who do great work. There has been a lot of organising in it and now it is finally happening.”

Post match there is a ‘Dine with the Legends’ event at the Canal Court Hotel, Newry from 7.30pm on Saturday evening.