NI football legend Pat Jennings receives CBE at Windsor Castle ceremony

Pat Jennings is made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle (Pic: PA)

Football legend Pat Jennings has officially received his Commander of the Order of the British Empire award from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The former goalkeeper had been honoured by King Charles in his first New Year Honours list in December.

Jennings, who played for Arsenal and Tottenham and made 119 appearances for Northern Ireland, was made a CBE for his football and charity service.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph at the time he said: “It’s always nice to be recognised for your football and charity work.

“I’m proud and humbled to receive this award and the charity work will continue because it’s a huge passion of mine.

“After receiving an MBE in 1976 and OBE later in 1987, after the 1986 World Cup, this is another award I will cherish.

“I’ve been blessed with great football memories and can now give something back to the game that has given me so much.”