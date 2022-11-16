NI pubs on the ball with winning drink and food deals for fans watching World Cup

Beer we go as hostelries get ready for the big kick-off in Qatar

As football fans look forward to the World Cup in Qatar, pubs here are offering a number of great deals to help them enjoy the action.

What beats enjoying a drink as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Harry Kane et al battle it out for the World Cup?

Franklins Sports Bar in Belfast city centre has its ‘Match Combo’ — a pint and a plate of wings or burger for £12 per person.

“We’ll be extending and adapting our opening hours,” said manager Stephen Slane.

“Everything we have advertised has really shot off, they’ve been so popular. People who maybe before came out in twos or threes have now turned into bookings of 10 or 12.”

Other deals in Franklins are on a par with what it usually advertises during the festive season — albeit with a footy twist.

Game-watching supporters can choose from the ‘Rory De-Lap Land’, ‘DemBa Humbug’ or the ‘Ho-Ho-Ho Se Mourinho’ packages, which range from £15-£60pp with variations including access to private pool tables, beer pong, darts, private seating and food platters.

There’s also ‘Wings Across the World’ — Korean, Mexican or peri peri chicken wings (£8-£25).

Stephen added: “It helps that it’s at Christmas. I thought at first it might have actually been a bit detrimental to ourselves, but you’re guaranteed people coming out and it really ties in with Christmas.

“People will be doing their shopping in the city and then popping in for a drink to watch the match and grabbing a deal.

“I don’t know if you’ve been in the city recently, but getting a drink isn’t the cheapest, and things in general aren’t cheap anymore, so we hope this kind of thing really helps.”

Student favourite Filthy McNasty’s is hoping its ‘Taste the Beers’ offer will attract those with an international mindset as the tournament kicks off this weekend.

The pub is showing all matches and booking via email is required.

The Wolf And Whistle in west Belfast is a hotspot for sport lovers.

General manger of the Andersonstown Road bar Michael Tohill said it is yet to finalise its offer for the World Cup, but customers can expect a “bar bites and bottled beer” deal.

“We’re a very heavily sports-orientated bar,” he said.

He expects many to go out for a bite to eat while enjoying the games despite the colder weather and proximity to Christmas.

“We’re busy all throughout the year, and there is a lot of offers to entice people,” Michael added.

“They’ll grab a few drinks, watch the match and then head on to their Christmas parties.”

The famous £6.95 buffet at The Morning Star in Belfast will be running during the World Cup for those who want to grab a plate while enjoying the football.

The Pottinger’s Entry hostelry prides itself in offering some of the best food and drink in the city centre.

Viewers can dine on oysters or pork belly while watching the action on the multiple big screens.

Henry’s, in nearby Joy’s Entry, will also be showing all the games — accompanied by the pubs popular menu and creamy pints of Guinness.

Further afield, The Stillhouse in Moira, Co Down, has its ‘Fill Your Boots’ package — unlimited pints and Prosecco during matches, providing customers finish each drink first.

Bar supervisor Ross Curry says the deal is proving so popular “the phone didn’t stop ringing as soon as it was posted on Facebook”.

“Social media just reaches so many people at once, so it’s good to use (to promote deals),” he said.

Ross said the offering will ease the worries over a costly night out.

He added: “We’re in a small village, but you find locals are gathering in quite large groups to see their mates and come down to watch the matches.”

He admitted he was “sceptical at first” about unlimited drinks for 90 minutes at a time.

“I really thought people might take the p***, but it will be really good,” he explained.

“You can get as many as you like during the 90 minutes as long as you finish the first one, and people will stay after the matches to have a few more, I imagine.”

The World Cup begins on Sunday with hosts Qatar playing Ecuador. Matches will be broadcast live on BBC and ITV.