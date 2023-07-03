NI team California dreaming ahead of Homeless World Cup

Healing power of football hailed by US-bound players as they go for glory in Sacramento

Team Northern Ireland will be joining teams from 60 countries for the Homeless World Cup in Sacramento, California.

The captain of Northern Ireland’s homeless squad has said taking up the sport has been life-changing ahead of the World Cup later this month.

Osama Almahmoud will lead the team at the Homeless World Cup in Sacramento (July 8-15).

Taking place at California State University, the tournament has been running for the last 20 years and has members from around 80 countries.

Northern Ireland will find out their opponents when the draw is made this Friday.

Street Soccer NI, which is behind the team travelling to the US, is hoping for success — but footballing giants Brazil, Argentina and Germany stand in their way.

The charity offers support to people with housing, mental health, employment and addiction issues, and helps around 200 people a week.

Team captain Osama Almahmoud

Speaking ahead of the tournament Mr Almahmoud (33), who is originally from Syria, said he arrived in Belfast three years ago during the Covid pandemic.

After a difficult time settling into life here, he said involvement with Street Soccer NI “changed my life”.

“I have repeated sessions every week, twice or three time a week in different places,” he said.

“You feel positive mentally and physically as well.

“I feel really positive for this year because we have a really good squad of players, so I am really positive for our chances this year.”

Mr Almahmoud said the most important thing for the players was to “find a family” in their team-mates.

“It is not just football or whatever, they are like a family,” he said. “They help in different stuff.”

Goalkeeper Jonny Holland (21) began with Street Soccer NI during his time coaching a team in Ballymoney.

Players from that side urged him to go along to Street Soccer NI’s training in Coleraine, which eventually led him on the path to becoming the team’s number one.

“From there I found a passion for it. Helping the people that are in more dire need than myself and being supportive towards them and a kind of role model towards them,” he said.

“I had a lot of dark times, a lot of stressful times in my life, and I found that football has always been a way to release stress and anger.

“That’s what I find with Street Soccer, they’re always very supportive of whatever’s happening in your life.”

Street Soccer's Justin McMinn with skipper Osama Almahmoud

Team-mate Thomas Brown (21) said he was not in a great place before getting involved with Street Soccer NI.

“I wouldn’t really go outside much, or interact with people,” he explained.

“Going to Street Soccer has given me a bit of redemption, it gave me a reason to go outside, socialise and make new friends.

“I was at the hospital on Saturday, and I was able to recommend it to a man who was talking about his own situation.

“For a lot of people, sport helps with their mental health. If you go to a gym, or to a football pitch, your problems leave.

“Once you’re finished, you produce a lot of dopamine, and you feel good.”

Squad member Michael Devlin (30) was advised to visit Street Soccer while in a hostel.

He said: “Football has helped me change my physical and mental health big-time.

“It keeps me structured from day to day.

“You meet new people. It’s good for the mental health, you can mix.

“You meet new people, you learn other people’s backgrounds and religious views.

“You learn a lot from just speaking to someone.”

Street Soccer NI offers free weekly sessions across the province.

CEO and co-founder Justin McMinn said the idea came about in 2009 when he was working in a homeless hostel in east Belfast.

After realising there wasn’t a team representing Northern Ireland at the Homeless World Cup, he started planning to get those playing in the Street Soccer NI sessions into the tournament.

“We thought it would be amazing if we could get to the stage where we could represent the country and bring a team away,” he said.

“I was already working with the homeless and I was already into football anyway, I was passionate about it.

“My heart is with the homeless, to help them change their lives, so to see the two come together was great.”