Niall McGinn goes down memory lane as he makes the draw for SuperCupNI

Glentoran winger Niall McGinn has completed the draw for the 2023 SuperCupNI at the home of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The Northern Ireland international represented Tyrone at the Junior and Premier age group before he progressed to a professional career.

“I have some fantastic memories from playing at the tournament and it helped to stand me in good stead and gave me the belief and confidence that I could perform at the highest level,” said the 35-year-old, who began his career with Dungannon Swifts.

“The SuperCupNI offers a unique experience for local players, and it can help you to launch your career and give you the platform from which to go on and achieve whatever you want to set your mind to.

“It is a really special tournament and it is so well regarded.

“Throughout my career, I have been in dressing rooms with players from across the UK and when they hear about where you come from, the first thing they talk about is the tournament.

“That shows you how prestigious it is and how well regarded it is within the game.”

Manchester United, Newcastle United, Rangers, West Ham and Brighton and Hove Albion are just some of the clubs sending their latest crop of talent to compete at the tournament.

It all kicks off on Sunday, July 23 with the welcoming ceremony in Coleraine and concludes with finals day on Friday, July 28.

Minor U13 draw: Group A: Linfield, Warrenpoint Town, IDA Bermuda and Belvedere FC.

Group B: Glenavon FC, Coleraine FC, Portstewart FC and Kilmarnock FC.

Group C: Dungannon United Youth, Larne FC, Ballymena United FC and Surf Select (USA).

Group D: Glentoran, Loughgall FC, Finn Harps and Glasgow Celtic.

Junior U14 draw: Group A: County Armagh, County Londonderry, FC America and Stevenage FC.

Group B: County Down, County Tyrone, Prospects 2 Pro Academy (Canada) and West Ham United.

Group C: County Antrim, Kilmarnock FC, Donegal Schools and Rangers FC.

Group D: County Fermanagh, St Mirren FC, Plymouth Argyle and Charlton Athletic.

Premier U16 draw: Group A: County Antrim, County Tyrone, Northeast Rush (USA) and Newcastle United.

Group B: County Down, Tigres UANL (Mexico), Surf Select (USA) and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Group C: County Armagh, County Londonderry, St Kevin’s FC and Rangers FC.

Group D: County Fermanagh, Ichifuna (Japan) Dundalk Schoolboys League and Manchester United.