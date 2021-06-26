No happy return for Higgins as Candystripes lose at Dundalk

League of Ireland Dundalk 2 Derry City 1

It was the first defeat in nine games for the Candystripes, despite a strong fightback following Eoin Toal’s first goal of the season.

City though had ultimately too much to do as they were second best for the first 50 minutes, going 2-0 down before they made a game of it.

Most of the opening 30 minutes was spent in the City half and Nathan Gartside had to make a number of saves, his best of the lot coming as he somehow got a hand to Pat Hoban’s header, which seemed destined for the top corner after Michael Duffy’s pinpoint cross.

The opening goal finally arrived just three minutes later and this time luck was against Gartside, as he parried Michael Duffy’s fierce shot into the path of Daniel Kelly who couldn’t miss as he tapped into the empty net from close range.

It got worse for Derry early in the second half as the visitors failed to clear a corner and when the ball bounced up onto Darren Cole’s hand, referee Rob Harvey pointed to the penalty spot.

There was no changing the referee’s mind despite Derry’s protests and Pat Hoban found the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

That immediately woke Derry up, and they should have pulled one back when Akintunde broke into the area and brought a save from Abibi. The rebound fell to Thomson, but his shot was deflected over the bar by Stanton with Higgins screaming for handball on the sidelines.

The City boss was in better mood within seconds, however, as Toal was found unmarked from the corner and the captain powered in a header to bring his team back into the game.

It could have been 2-2 as the game exploded into life, Thomson was unmarked on the edge of the area but on his weaker left foot he shot poorly over.

DUNDALK: Abibi, Boyle, Kelly (Jeongwoo 63), Shields, Jurkovskis, Duffy (Nattestad 88), Stanton, Leahy (Dummigan 75), Murray (Sloggett 63), McEleney, Hoban (McMillan 75).

DERRY CITY: Gartside, Lafferty, Toal, McJannett, Boyce, Harkin (Ferry 81), Malone (Cole 45), Thomson, Fitzgerald, Akintunde, Parkhouse (Coll 45).

Referee: Rob Harvey.

Man of the match: Nathan Gartside

Match rating: 8/10