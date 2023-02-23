Northern Ireland ace Corry Evans happy to commit his future to Sunderland

Sunderland captain Corry Evans has agreed a new deal at the club — © Getty Images

The Black Cats skipper has penned a one-year deal with the club having the option of a further year, extending his stay on Wearside until at least 2024.

Evans featured 24 times in the Sky Bet Championship this term before picking up an anterior cruciate ligament injury during last month’s win over Middlesbrough.

Since his arrival in the summer of 2021, the 32-year-old has made 64 appearances including 40 during last season’s promotion-winning campaign.

Evans has undergone successful surgery and will now begin his rehabilitation with the club’s medical staff.

He will also miss Northern Ireland’s opening Euro 2024 qualifiers under returning boss Michael O’Neill.

“I’m delighted to commit my future to the club,” said Evans. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far. Unfortunately I picked up the injury, but I’m focused on working hard and getting back to full fitness, and helping the team as much as possible.

“I have a lot of responsibility being captain, and as a team we’ve progressed a lot — we have a bright future ahead and it’s something I want to be a part of.”

Sunderland Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Corry has been fantastic for us over the last 18 months — he is a crucial player who as captain had the honour of lifting the Play-Off Final trophy.

“Naturally, to suffer a significant injury is difficult to digest, but it’s testament to him as an individual that he is laser-focused on his ongoing rehabilitation.

“While he is unable to deliver on the pitch for a period, he remains a huge influence around the team and in the club.”

Northern Ireland trio Conor Bradley, Dion Charles and Eoin Toal can now look forward to the Papa Johns Trophy Final against Plymouth Argyle at Wembley on April 2 after they defeated Accrington Stanley 2-0 in their semi-final last night.

• Derry City have warned supporters they could be removed from the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium and be banned for life from attending games if they use flares.

City Chairman Philip O’Doherty said: “Any person who is detected with flares or who lights flares will be removed from the stadium and will be banned for life from attending future matches.”