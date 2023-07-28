Northern Ireland are pick of the bunch with Girls’ Premier joy at SuperCupNI

Celtic celebrate their Boys’ Minor trophy triumph at the SuperCupNI

Northern Ireland prevented Surf Select from claiming their second title in a row as the girls in green hammered the American side 4-0 at Dixon Park in the Girls’ Premier Final.

Bernie Ferreira hit a brilliant hat-trick to end her week in style, but Anastasija Stanyte bagged another goal to go home with the Golden Boot. The Northern Irish player ended with four goals.

The Globe Final went the way of Shelbourne. Goals from Hannah Healy, Savannah Kane, Katie Ray and Emma Gaughran sealed a 4-0 win over Northeast Rush.

The Vase Final was treated to a brace from Robyn Gleeson as her Shamrock Rovers side beat Rangers 3-0 at Mossley.

There was penalty heartbreak for Linfield in the Girls’ Premier Section Final as they lost 6-5 to Surf Select in the shoot-out after drawing 2-2 with the Americans.

In the Girls’ Junior Section Globe Final, United States SSA triumphed 2-0 over Crusaders at Rathcoole.

The Vase Final saw FC America beat Ballyclare Comrades 7-1 at Monkstown.

Meanwhile, Celtic were crowned champions of the Boys’ Minor Section after they defeated Dungannon United Youth at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Zion Pullan broke the deadlock in the 25th minute. The striker, who took his tally to six for the tournament, bundled the ball home after a Celtic corner caused chaos in the box.

The Scots quickly doubled their lead when George Millar poked in, and a wonderful curled free-kick by Olamilekan Kikiemi sealed the victory for Celtic in the 40th minute. The Hoops’ Cayden Anderson was crowned Player of the Tournament.

In the Globe Final, Glenavon defeated Surf Select 4-1, largely due to an Austen Gault hat-trick.

There were manic scenes at The Heights with Kenzie Gamble scoring a ridiculous free-kick to crown Portstewart the Vase winners. The other Final saw Ballymena United down Loughgall 5-1 to secure a clean sweep of trophies for Northern Ireland.

Celtic striker Pullan and IDA Bermuda striker Zydon Lightbourne-Furbert couldn’t be separated as they shared Golden Boot in a tight Minor Section.