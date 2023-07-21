Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis sends support to Rangers youngsters ahead of SuperCup NI bid

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has taken the time to wish Rangers’ Academy teams the best of luck for next week’s SuperCup NI, which he will kick off himself in person.

Despite still being out of contract having seen his deal with the Ibrox club expire at the end of the season, Davis was on hand to send his well wishes to the team’s up-and-coming stars who will compete on our shores in the annual tournament.

Rangers will send over a team of Academy players to compete in the Junior Section of the tournament, where they will hope to go one better than last season when they were beaten by Manchester United in the Final.

They will be joined in this year’s tournament by the likes of West Ham United, Charlton Athletic and Kilmarnock, as well as debutants Stevenage United and the usual six county teams from Northern Ireland.

Midfielder Davis is no stranger to the tournament having shone for County Antrim’s Junior side in 2000 before playing for Northern Ireland in an Elite Section friendly against Brazil at Windsor Park to open the 2003 event.

The most-capped British player the game has ever seen will open the tournament on Sunday, when all 64 teams will parade through Coleraine, and he has passed on his best regards to the Rangers side heading over.

"Just wanted to wish you all the very best of luck for the SuperCup next week – I’ll be joining you there on Sunday so looking forward to seeing you all there,” said Davis on Twitter.

"I hope you enjoy the week, I have fond memories of playing in the tournament myself. Good luck, enjoy it and all the best!”

Davis, 38, is currently on the look out for a new club after his previous deal at Rangers ended following surgery on a nasty ACL injury sustained in December, which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

It is believed that both sides would be keen on a reunion, however no contract has materialised yet, meaning the 140-times capped Northern Ireland skipper does not have a club for the start of the new season.

Meanwhile, Spanish giants Valencia have confirmed that their Juvenil A side will compete in the Elite Section of the tournament, where they will take on Manchester United, Liverpool and Hertha Berlin.