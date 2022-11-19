Northern Ireland celebs share their favourite memories of the World Cup ahead of Qatar 2022

After months of anticipation and controversy, the World Cup begins tomorrow.

Despite the intense debate around this year’s tournament, which has been marred by allegations of corruption and human rights violation, millions of football fans across the globe will tune in to the 64 games, starting with the host nation against Ecuador.

Whether this tournament conjures up any magical moments like Northern Ireland’s Gerry Armstrong scoring a winning goal against Spain in 1982, or Germany’s annihilation of Brazil in the 2014 semi-finals, remains to be seen.

But supporters everywhere will be hoping for some World Cup wonders this winter, with Brazil the bookies’ favourite to win.

Among those following the action will be a host of well-known local faces who are all lovers of the beautiful game. We asked them to share their stand-out memories from past World Cups.

Ryan Hand

“My earliest memory of watching the World Cup goes back to my childhood when I was a pupil at St Malachy’s Primary School in Castlewellan. It was 2002, the Republic of Ireland were playing Germany and Robbie Keane scored a last-minute equaliser.

“We’d all been allowed to watch the game in the school assembly hall and when Keane scored the place erupted. There were about 400 of us dancing on chairs with our ties around our heads. The teachers were all going mad too.

“It was like a full-on carnival in that hall and that’s one of my best memories of watching the World Cup, as well as my earliest memory.

“I remember being in Rio de Janeiro in 2014, just weeks after the World Cup was held there. We just missed out on the tournament but there was still a lot of World Cup fever going on. I bought a Brazil top from a market trader and was doing keepie-uppies outside the Maracana Stadium.

“During the last World Cup I was living in London and in a packed pub, as an Irishman, watching the England v Croatia game. My dad is English, so I was cheering on England. But they didn’t win and the whole place was gutted.

“One of the best goals ever has to be the wonder strike by Colombia’s James Rodriguez against Uruguay in 2014 which secured his team a quarter-final place. The ball came off a defender and Rodriguez took it on his chest, swivelled and then rifled it into the top left-hand corner. It was a beauty.”

Actress Caroline Curran

“My earliest memory was watching the Republic of Ireland in the 1994 World Cup.

“I’m a big Manchester United fan and I loved Roy Keane, so I remember cheering him, Denis Irwin, Paul McGrath and the rest of them on that year. I remember Brazil beating Italy on penalties. The stand-out player for me was Ronaldo from Brazil because he was so young at the time, and I remember thinking he’s going to be epic. I think he ended up being one of the greatest players in football of all-time.

“I’m heading into Home Malone in the Grand Opera House in Belfast, but I do hope that I’m able to catch a few games in this World Cup tournament when we open.”

Corrrie star Michael Condron

“I’ve been a Liverpool fan since I was about eight, when football became really important to me. One of my earliest World Cup memories is the game between Argentina and England in 1986 when Maradona scored the Hand of God goal.

But that aside, I do remember the second one he scored in that same game, an incredible goal from the halfway line that left Peter Reid in the dust. I was delighted because Reid played for Everton.

“What I also remember from that tournament is that it really opened up the world to me on a cultural basis. I loved watching players from all over the world. And I remember the noise. It was extraordinary.

“My dad and I always debate about who is the best player ever. I never saw Pele or George Best play, for me it was always Maradona. But Messi and Ronaldo are up there as well.

“I remember Italia 90 too for a few reasons. I was off school and waiting for my dad to get home so we could watch kick-off together, but he only got home in time for the second half. Secondly, I’ll never forget the Cameroon player Roger Milla doing his iconic corner flag dance to celebrate when he scored a goal. I’d never seen anything like that before.

“What I love about the World Cup is the internationalism. This tournament is divisive because of the human rights issue. But after the few years the world has been through, I think many fans will watch it to reconnect with other fans. I was born in Canada so that will be the team I’ll be cheering on.”

Hope Street star Kerri Quinn

“I remember watching the World Cup final in 1994. My mum and dad had friends over to watch the match.

“My dad was cheering for Brazil as he was a big Brazil fan. In their youth my dad and his twin brother Frank wanted Brazil kits. My grandad, not having the first clue about football, bought two Wolves kits instead. To be fair, they stuck with them and still support Wolves today.

“However, my sister and I were cheering for Italy as we were both in love with Roberto Baggio. He missed the decisive penalty in the shoot-out and handed the World Cup to Brazil. My dad was very happy with the result and so the party went on into the wee hours.

“Me and my sister Roisin took to our beds broken-hearted. The game itself was of no interest to us, just the sexy Italian man running about the pitch.”

Actor and director Gerard McCabe

“My favourite World Cup memories come from Italia 90. I’m sure a lot of people my age will say the same, but it was my first World Cup and it was when I was staying with my Granny Doherty in the Brandywell in Derry. I remember the Panini stickers book and my favourite players from Liverpool — John Aldridge, Ronnie Whelan and Ray Houghton — all played for Ireland. And, of course, Ray scored the wonder goal against Italy in 1994, which I remember so clearly as well.

“I’d have to say, though, Pavarotti singing Nessun Dorma was one of most memorable moments of that 1990 World Cup. It was amazing.”

Denise Watson

“Everyone here knows about Gerry Armstrong’s goal against Spain in the 1992 World Cup, but my first real memories are from the 1986 tournament and how great Pat Jennings was against Brazil. I feel it’s important to support the Home Nations, so I always do. I know it can be controversial, but I always support England when they’re in a major tournament and I’ll be cheering them on again this tournament as well as Wales. It’s great to see Wales there too, the first time since 1958.

“I loved that England team of the 1990s — Gazza, Lineker, Shearer. And the Republic of Ireland under Big Jack Charlton in 1990 did us proud too.

“As far as memorable goals go, it would have to be Dennis Bergkamp’s volley against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup. It was brilliant.”