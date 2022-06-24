Northern Ireland defender Daniel Ballard poised to join Burnley in £2m move from Arsenal

Ballard will become the first signing for new Burnley boss Vincent Kompany who rates the 22-year-old highly and is determined to inspire the Turf Moor club to promotion following last season’s relegation from the Premier League.

The young centre-back has been the biggest success story in Ian Baraclough’s reign as Northern Ireland boss having given Ballard his international debut in 2020. The player, with 16 caps to his name, has impressed at the highest level and in loan spells for Blackpool and Millwall.

Ballard has not made a first team appearance for Arsenal but the Gunners are keen to see how he develops at Burnley and are planning to include a clause in the deal giving them an opportunity to buy him back in the future.