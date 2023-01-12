Northern Ireland defender Demi Vance leaves Leicester City by mutual consent after four months at club

The 31-year-old swapped one blue shirt for another over the summer as she made the move from Rangers to the Foxes for the new season.

Vance also looked set for a big season after starring for Northern Ireland at the Women’s Euros, playing all three games and earning plaudits for her performances in all of them.

However, the former Glentoran star’s time with the club has proven short-lived as she has departed the WSL’s basement side – who have yet to win in nine games – after just five appearances and four months.

"We would like to thank Demi for her contribution and wish her well in the next phase of her career,” said Leicester’s statement.