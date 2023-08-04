Northern Ireland defender hailed as ‘standout performer’ after signing new Championship deal

Northern Ireland defender Daniel Ballard has been hailed as a ‘standout performer’ for Sunderland after signing a new four-year deal at the club.

The 23-year-old has penned an extension that will keep him at the Stadium of Light until 2027 and has allowed the Championship promotion chasers to keep one of their key performers.

Ballard joined the Black Cats in 2022 after three years on the books at Arsenal, where he came through their Academy but never made a senior appearance.

Since arriving on Wearside, the Stevenage-born centre-back made 22 appearances and would have played a prominent role in their Play-Off campaign had it not been for a horribly timed injury.

But the club have confirmed he is back and ready for action when Ipswich Town arrive in Sunderland for the opening game of the new season on Sunday and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman is thrilled Ballard is sticking around.

“Dan has proved that he’s a standout performer at this level and he’s growing in stature every day, on and off the pitch,” said Speakman.

"He has a bright future ahead of him and he’s extremely ambitious, and his decision to renew terms with us demonstrates that he feels his ambition is matched by that of the club.

"Dan follows Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume in committing his future to Sunderland this summer, and it is a huge boost for us to be securing the futures of such high-calibre players.

"We look forward to continuing to support his development and believe he has a big season ahead of him.”

Ballard, who qualifies for Northern Ireland through his mother, has made 18 appearances on the international stage since his debut against Romania in September 2020, scoring two goals.

“I’m extremely happy to have signed a new deal at Sunderland. Over the past year, I’ve really grown to love the club – the support and the love that I’ve got, the people I’ve met, the city, it’s all been amazing – and I feel that I’m in the best spot in my career,” he commented.

"In this team, I’m taking up a new role in being one of the leaders and I’m excited to do that. I’m looking forward to the new campaign and can’t wait for Sunday.”