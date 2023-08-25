Northern Ireland defender thrilled to net move back to hometown Championship club

Northern Ireland defender Rachel Dugdale says she is proud to be representing her hometown club again after re-joining Championship side Reading for the upcoming season.

The 26-year-old, who was born in Reading, previously represented the club’s Academy before embarking on her professional career with Doncaster Rovers in 2016, where she won the Women’s Super League title in the 2017-18 season.

Dugdale, nee Newborough, would go on to have spells with Charlton Athletic and Coventry United before deciding to renew her acquaintance with the Royals this season.

The Northern Ireland international, who has made 18 appearances for her country, will join team-mates Lauren Wade and Jackie Burns in the Reading squad and says she is excited to be back in blue-and-white.

“I'm really excited to be here, obviously really proud to be able to come back to my hometown again, being at a club that means so much to be personally,” said Dugdale.

"It's an exciting time to be at the club, made even better with the start of the season just around the corner, and getting straight down to business.

"Despite the changes in the summer, the club have managed to retain a lot of really high quality players. So we definitely want to be competitive right at the top of the league.

"And personally, to try and get as many minutes across the season, and help in any way I can to make this year a successful one."